Poem: Rise up Defenders of Justice! Rise up!

written by Allison Williams

8:46 helplessness

8:46 hopelessness

In 8:46 a man’s life was taken

In 8:46 the world was shaken

In 8:46 a man laid dead on a pavement

In 8:46 George Floyd death started a movement

As criminal defenders

We need to start being contenders

Hold these politicians and police accountable

So injustices don’t become insurmountable

Through the courts we can fight systemic racism

If not blacks will continue to be disproportionately imprisoned

Don’t let this moment in history

Continue to be a mystery

Rise up defenders of the constitution

Rise up defenders against oppression

We have to push for more police reform

Aren’t you tired of police killings being the norm

We have to do a better job to inform

As defenders of justice let’s use our massive platform!

Police use of force needs to be reassess

Lets push our politicans to address

In seeking racial equality

Let’s help remove the appearance of impropriety

When investigating police brutality

Should be done thru an independent oversight committee

Rise up Defender’s of the constitution

Rise up against racist institutions

Our complicit silence

Will lead to more violence

If not there will be more unrest

And social justice protest

Will we as public defenders sit idly by

And watch our black men… like Aubury and Floyd die

We have to limit police qualified immunity

And take back our local community

Rise up Defender’s of the constitution

Rise up Defender’s; rise up against racist institution

Criminal defense attorneys rise up and take the lead

So that there will be no more chants of I can’t breathe

Allison Williams is an Assistant Public Defender in Sacramento

