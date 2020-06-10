Breaking News
Poem: Rise up Defenders of Justice! Rise up!

written by Allison Williams

8:46 helplessness
8:46 hopelessness
In 8:46 a man’s life was taken
In 8:46 the world was shaken
In 8:46 a man laid dead on a pavement
In 8:46 George Floyd death started a movement

As criminal defenders
We need to start being contenders
Hold these politicians and police accountable
So injustices don’t become insurmountable
Through the courts we can fight systemic racism
If not blacks will continue to be disproportionately imprisoned
Don’t let this moment in history
Continue to be a mystery
Rise up defenders of the constitution
Rise up defenders against oppression

We have to push for more police reform
Aren’t you tired of police killings being the norm
We have to do a better job to inform
As defenders of justice let’s use our massive platform!
Police use of force needs to be reassess
Lets push our politicans to address
In seeking racial equality
Let’s help remove the appearance of impropriety
When investigating police brutality
Should be done thru an independent oversight committee
Rise up Defender’s of the constitution
Rise up against racist institutions

Our complicit silence
Will lead to more violence
If not there will be more unrest
And social justice protest
Will we as public defenders sit idly by
And watch our black men… like Aubury and Floyd die

We have to limit police qualified immunity
And take back our local community
Rise up Defender’s of the constitution
Rise up Defender’s; rise up against racist institution

Criminal defense attorneys rise up and take the lead
So that there will be no more chants of I can’t breathe

Allison Williams is an Assistant Public Defender in Sacramento

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

