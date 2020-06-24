Pregnant Defendant Accused of Assaulting Mother Pleas for Early Release

By Yuanqi Ivy Zhou

SACRAMENTO – A pregnant defendant charged with bodily injury, drawing a deadly weapon, and trespassing private property sought early release from custody to care for her two other children when she appeared here in Sacramento County Superior Court.

Judge Scott Tedman held Antoinette Rodriguez on two separate crimes – first for inflicting bodily injury and drawing a deadly weapon on her mother, and second for trespassing upon a posted property.

Rodriguez is pregnant and still holds the responsibility of caring for her two other children, she said through here attorney, Assistant Public Defender Sameera Sana Ali.

Deputy District Attorney Rona Filippini is the prosecutor and said that Rodriguez punched her mother in the lip and put her in a chokehold, preventing her from breathing. At the same time, Rodriguez threatened to stab her mother with a knife while holding one up to her chest.

Rodriguez was charged for trespassing private property and being a burglar under California Penal Code 602. Rodriguez was involved in a burglary at a residence with another suspect. During a round of questioning, the homeowner answered that he did know the people that broke into his home.

For the gravity of these two crimes, Filippini argued that Rodriguez’s conduct is dangerous and she should not be granted release on her own recognizance just yet. Filippini also said that “According to her mother, Rodriguez was going to kill her. Rodriguez presents a danger to both her mother and the community.”

However, Ali argued that Rodriguez should be released despite these crimes. Ali argued that Rodriguez is a 35 year old pregnant woman living in Sacramento with her 12 and 17 year old children, and not only does she need to take care of her own pregnant body, but she also needs to support her two children at home.

Ali noted that Rodriguez has good job prospects and has a place to stay with her ex-husband. In the future, Rodriguez vows to stay far away from her mother and live peacefully as a law abiding citizen.

Judge Scott Tedman declared that both crimes are considered misdemeanors, and refused to release Rodriguez. The case would be heard later in June.

