Private Law Enforcement Facebook Group Plot to Kill BLM Activist Shaun King

Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
Shaun King speaking at UC Davis in 2017

By Julietta Bisharyan

LONG BEACH – Members of a private Facebook group for California Law Enforcement Officers is openly plotting to assassinate civil rights activist and writer Shaun King.

King shared multiple screenshots of malicious comments posted, which he discovered from a friend on Tuesday morning.

“Who do you call to report the misconduct of current or retired law enforcement officers?” King wrote in an online post, in response to the Facebook group.

The discussion began with a suggestion from retired Long Beach Police officer Laura Tartaglione, saying, “I think California needs to start putting a team together of retired military, police, and NRA Members. These criminals that the Democrats created need to be stopped.”

Roy Brokaw responded with, “I’m with you brothers and sisters for justice. And I’ll be there. Tell me when and where. Does anyone know where this Shaun King can be found?”

The thread continues with one commenter, Chris Sanford, suggesting they throw King out from a helicopter while retired LAPD officer Jerry De Rosa says they “need a sniper.”

More blatantly, John Houchens posted, “Shaun King needs to be put down.”

Mark McAdams then wrote, “Need to start cutting the head off the snake so to speak,” followed by multiple angry emoji faces.

“I am ready to rock and roll — let’s get it going boys and girls. Time for a #6,” commented Jeffrey Garcia, also of the Long Beach Police Department. According to California Law Enforcement, “#6” is usually code for a long distance operation or when officers are out for an investigation.

Tartaglione then responded to Garcia’s comment, saying, “organize it Jeff.”

“So, he’s a Marxist and what’s the rule for a communist? Kill a commie for mommy…better dead than red…And so it begins,” posts Kevin Fitzgerald.

Gary Young unabashedly comments, “Remember at my age life in prison is not a deterrent.”

In response, Henry Martinez posted a meme of a soldier aiming a gun with the caption, “Beware of an old man in a profession where men usually die young.”

He also adds, “Yes, some of us may be old, but we still have a sharp eye and a steady hand… and some of these Anti Americans need to be set straight!”

Jim Bohannaon Lugenbeel then posted, “I recommend retroactive birth control, or post birth abortion, whatever you wanna call it.”

These are only a couple of the comments from the ever growing thread. King says this wasn’t an isolated incident either – he said he has since discovered deaths threats against him in other private groups, public pages, conservative blogs, and more.

“Sadly, I receive death threats daily. It’s been that way for years, but they are mainly from anonymous strangers and seem more designed to intimidate me and my family than they appear to be imminent threats of physical harm,” writes King. “We take them all seriously, but what we found in this private Facebook group is altogether different.”

King has been a very prominent face of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement since the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. With the recent death of George Floyd, among other Black individuals, BLM has found itself in the headlines once again, organizing nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.

As a biracial man growing up in Kentucky, King says he was a frequent victim of racially motivated hate crimes. In high school, a group of students physically assaulted him on his way to band class. The injuries sustained from the incident caused him to miss a portion of high school because of multiple spinal surgeries.

In recent years, King has written extensively on his experiences as a biracial person and about the incidents in the Black Lives Matter movement.

A company that former officer Tartaglione co-founded called King’s allegations false. The organization, “Honor Bands,” provides the black bands that officers place over their badges when a fellow member of law enforcement dies.

“She has not called for or participated in the activities that are being claimed against her by an activist,” a post on the Honor Bands Facebook read. “She needs our support right now as the mob is attacking her and this page.”

The Long Beach Police Department is currently investigating the incident, along with help from the FBI.

“The Long Beach Police Department is appalled and deeply disturbed by the tone and content of the posts which in no way reflect the core values and professional standards held by the men and women in our organization,” said the Long Beach Police Department in a statement. “We are 100% committed to working in partnership with our community to ensure that all people are treated with respect and professionalism and will not tolerate any bias, racism, or threats to individuals.”

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

9 thoughts on “Private Law Enforcement Facebook Group Plot to Kill BLM Activist Shaun King”

  1. Keith Olsen

    Odd that the author here didn’t mention why Shaun King’s name is in the news the last few days.

    Shaun King wrote:

    “All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form [of] white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down.”

    That said, no one should ever face death threats for any reason.  The people throwing out these threats should be dealt with according to the law.

      1. Bill Marshall

        Right… and his words were not hurtful to others… right… a ‘victim’…

        That said, no one should ever face death threats for any reason.  The people throwing out these threats should be dealt with according to the law.

        Right on!

        Easy for someone to want to remove certain images, when likely, they care not about what the images are about.  Taliban knew that when they removed (destroyed) images… it’s just “social justice”… right…

         

      2. Keith Olsen

        Victim blaming. Good job.

        Not at all, that’s your assumption.  I guess you missed where I wrote:

        That said, no one should ever face death threats for any reason.  The people throwing out these threats should be dealt with according to the law.

        I felt the article left out key recent news that’s pertinent to the entire story.

  2. Alan Miller

    I know when I am planning to kill someone, I always do the planning and plotting on Facebook.  It’s safe, secure, confidential.  Like Ashley Madison.

  3. Alan Miller

    “She has not called for or participated in the activities that are being claimed against her by an activist,”

    Is it possible the Facebook page was created by Russian government interference?  The point of my previous thread — what law enforcement officer is stupid enough to plot an assassination on social media web page (private ain’t that private).  I’m not saying such stupidity isn’t possible, but it would be an incredible level of stupidity worthy of a stupidity award.

