Sacramento Woman Bursts Out in Frustration during Arraignment in Sacramento

Sacramento Woman Bursts Out in Frustration during Arraignment; Man Convicted of Statutory Rape, Previously Gave Minor Heroin Now Charged with Giving Her Drugs Again

By Lea Barrios

SACRAMENTO – A woman said she wanted to be released and did no crime while denying consent to proceed with her arraignment remotely in Sacramento Superior Court—she also said she didn’t want to talk to anyone, even the Court Commissioner, complaining they were bullying her.

“I don’t want to talk to him, I don’t want to talk to you, I want to go home, I don’t want you guys to use the computer…I’m not going to let you bully me in court,” she said to her appointed Assistant Public Defender Scott Franklin, Deputy District Attorney Adrienne McMillan, and Court Commissioner Kenneth Brody.

The defendant refused to let her arraignment proceed remotely, so Brody had to set her arraignment a week later to conduct it in person. This made her angry because she wanted to be released as soon as possible. She was escorted out of the caged area of the court by a deputy.

And, in another case, a man was charged with furnishing marijuana to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor by doing so, despite an overdose he earlier caused.

The defendant, Jonathan Neal, was charged with a felony, furnishing drugs to a minor over 14 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputy District Attorney Michelle Carson asked that his bail be increased to $250,000 because he is a danger to the alleged victim of his crimes. The court agreed.

The defendant was out on a $90,000 bond for another case when he allegedly was hanging out at a high school to meet with minors and partake in marijuana. He has previously been convicted for felony child abuse and statutory rape.

DDA Carson stated that the defendant and the alleged victim, who is now 15 years old, have a relationship—the police have brought her home three times. He gave her heroin which caused her to overdose, and life-saving measures had to be done by medical personnel to save her.

The alleged victims’ parents had a no-contact order and restraining order against the defendant when he met with her and other minors on May 24 and the incident took place.

ADA Franklin defended him by saying that the alleged victim continues to come to the defendant. Brody disagreed, noting that because the defendant is 24 years old and should know better, the alleged victim is not to blame because she is a minor and she has her own issues that cause her to go to the defendant.

He agreed with DDA Carson’s request for increased bail. because if the defendant were released on bail he would present a threat to the alleged victim.

Continuance Hearing Continues, but Another Ends in No-Bail Warrant

By Armando Alonzo

SACRAMENTO – In a hearing for Reginald Jenkins Thursday in Sacramento County Superior Court, his presence was waived by the request of his private attorney, Russ Miller. Jenkins was present outside the court hearing, but was not needed for the motions.

Alexander Sanders filled in for Teal Erickson, representing the district attorney’s office, and agreed with Miller to continue the case until July 21.

In another hearing, the out-of-custody defendant Joshua Allen was not present in court on Thursday, and he was represented by the Public Defender’s office. Alexander Sanders was also present, representing the District Attorney’s office

The case was on for a preliminary continuance hearing, however. Since Allen did not physically appear within the department, the no-bail bench warrant previously placed on Allen, lasting through May 28, was re-issued when the court found that the defendant failed to appear.

