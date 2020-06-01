Tensions High in Davis as City Issues a Statement of Unity

There was a brief standoff as police in riot gear from the Davis Police Department and CHP blocked access to I-80 on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier the City and Police Department issued a statement:

STATEMENT FROM DAVIS CITY COUNCIL AND CITY LEADERSHIP

The death of George Floyd is nothing less than tragic and horrifying. There is no legitimate police practice that allows officers to hold a person in the way Mr. Floyd was restrained. What the officers did is a crime and should be punished as such – justice demands nothing less. The actions of those officers in Minneapolis are simply indefensible. What we witnessed was an abuse of power, and it cannot be tolerated.

The Davis Police Department has strict policies in place that prohibit a person from being restrained the way that George Floyd was, and for exactly the reasons that we all witnessed. The members of the Davis Police Department are also shocked and saddened by what transpired. There is a strong commitment to denounce what happened and to speak about it openly so that we can build lasting trust. It is a difficult conversation, but one that must be had. All police, in Davis and across the nation, must do better to ensure that nothing like this happens again. There are no excuses for accepting less. There is no conversation too difficult to have.

The hurt, anguish and outrage we are seeing across the country these last few days is justified. George Floyd should not have died at the hands of officers. We cannot silence those who are angry and must speak out. Speaking out is something that must be done. It creates productive ways to express empathy, sadness, anger and effect change. What we must not do is resort to violence and judgment. Attacking and demeaning each other and destroying property detracts from our strength, which is most needed at this time. In the spirit of community and friendship, we urge everyone in the City of Davis to stand together against violence, racism and hate.

Mayor Brett Lee

Mayor Pro Tempore Gloria Partida

Councilmember Lucas Frerichs

Councilmember Will Arnold

Councilmember Dan Carson

Davis City Manager Mike Webb

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel

