Vanguard 10th Annual Event – Mark Godsey – Ohio Innocence Project – August 13

The Vanguard’s 10th Annual Event will feature Mark Godsey, the director of the Ohio Innocence Project and acclaimed author of Blind Injustice.”
In his book, “Drawing upon stories from his own career, Godsey shares how innate psychological flaws in judges, police, lawyers, and juries coupled with a “tough on crime” environment can cause investigations to go awry, leading to the convictions of innocent people.”
The event is the Vanguard’s annual fundraiser. Founded in 2010, the Vanguard Court Watch goes into courts in San Francisco, Sacramento and Yolo County in California to monitor and report on everyday injustice in the court system. Our operations have expanded to include our weekly Everyday Injustice Podcast, national criminal justice reform coverage, a daily newsletter, and focuses on wrongful convictions, felony murder reform and the progressive prosecution movement.
SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE NOW – http://vanguard-godsey.eventbrite.com
Tickets: General Admission ($50), Student/ Low Income ($20)
Date and Time
Thu, August 13, 2020
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM PDT
Location
UC Davis Conference Center
550 Alumni Lane
Davis, CA 95616
Please note due to COVID-19 and regulations we may move this to a Zoom-only event. That decision has not been made yet. But please support our fundraiser as it funds the Court Watch project and many of our operations.
SPONSORS
|EVENT SPONSOR: UC Davis
|HEADLINE SPONSOR:
|UC Davis School of Law
|Albert & Pamela Bendich Charitable Trust
|California Innocence Project
|Yolo County Public Defender’s Office
|SOCIAL JUSTICE CHAMPION SPONSOR:
|San Francisco County Public Defender’s Office
|The Jeffrey Deskovic Foundation
|Chesa Boudin, SF District Attorney
|It Could Happen to You
|Lara Bazelon, University of San Francisco Law
|The Jeffrey Deskovic Foundation
|Gold Level Sponsor:
|It Could Happen to You
|Bob Poppenga
|Obie Anthony, Exonerated Nation
|Tracie Olson
|Jon Bendich
|Silver Level Sponsor:
|Allison Zuvela
|Gloria Partida
|Friend Level Sponsor:
|Nate Ballard
|Saatyaki Amin
|Ryan Davis
|Robb Davis
|Alan Fernandes
To become a sponsor or purchase tickets… hit the link: http://vanguard-godsey.eventbrite.com