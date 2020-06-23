Vanguard 10th Annual Event – Mark Godsey – Ohio Innocence Project – August 13

The Vanguard’s 10th Annual Event will feature Mark Godsey, the director of the Ohio Innocence Project and acclaimed author of Blind Injustice.”

In his book, “Drawing upon stories from his own career, Godsey shares how innate psychological flaws in judges, police, lawyers, and juries coupled with a “tough on crime” environment can cause investigations to go awry, leading to the convictions of innocent people.”

The event is the Vanguard’s annual fundraiser. Founded in 2010, the Vanguard Court Watch goes into courts in San Francisco, Sacramento and Yolo County in California to monitor and report on everyday injustice in the court system. Our operations have expanded to include our weekly Everyday Injustice Podcast, national criminal justice reform coverage, a daily newsletter, and focuses on wrongful convictions, felony murder reform and the progressive prosecution movement.

SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE NOW – http://vanguard-godsey.eventbrite.com



Tickets: General Admission ($50), Student/ Low Income ($20)

