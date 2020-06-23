Breaking News
Vanguard 10th Annual Event – Mark Godsey – Ohio Innocence Project – August 13

Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
The Vanguard’s 10th Annual Event will feature Mark Godsey, the director of the Ohio Innocence Project and acclaimed author of Blind Injustice.”

In his book, “Drawing upon stories from his own career, Godsey shares how innate psychological flaws in judges, police, lawyers, and juries coupled with a “tough on crime” environment can cause investigations to go awry, leading to the convictions of innocent people.”

The event is the Vanguard’s annual fundraiser. Founded in 2010, the Vanguard Court Watch goes into courts in San Francisco, Sacramento and Yolo County in California to monitor and report on everyday injustice in the court system. Our operations have expanded to include our weekly Everyday Injustice Podcast, national criminal justice reform coverage, a daily newsletter, and focuses on wrongful convictions, felony murder reform and the progressive prosecution movement.

SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE NOW – http://vanguard-godsey.eventbrite.com

Tickets: General Admission ($50), Student/ Low Income ($20)

Date and Time

Thu, August 13, 2020

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM PDT

Location

UC Davis Conference Center

550 Alumni Lane

Davis, CA 95616

Please note due to COVID-19 and regulations we may move this to a Zoom-only event.  That decision has not been made yet.  But please support our fundraiser as it funds the Court Watch project and many of our operations.

 

SPONSORS

EVENT SPONSOR: UC Davis HEADLINE SPONSOR:
UC Davis School of Law Albert & Pamela Bendich Charitable Trust
California Innocence Project  
Yolo County Public Defender’s Office SOCIAL JUSTICE CHAMPION SPONSOR:
San Francisco County Public Defender’s Office The Jeffrey Deskovic Foundation
Chesa Boudin, SF District Attorney It Could Happen to You
Lara Bazelon, University of San Francisco Law  
The Jeffrey Deskovic Foundation Gold Level Sponsor:
It Could Happen to You Bob Poppenga
Obie Anthony, Exonerated Nation Tracie Olson
  Jon Bendich
   
  Silver Level Sponsor:
  Allison Zuvela
  Gloria Partida
   
  Friend Level Sponsor:
  Nate Ballard
  Saatyaki Amin
  Ryan Davis
  Robb Davis
  Alan Fernandes

To become a sponsor or purchase tickets… hit the link: http://vanguard-godsey.eventbrite.com

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

