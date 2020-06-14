Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Video Reveals Police Attack People In/Near Homes During Curfews

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
57 Views
Share:

By Linh Nguyen

LOS ANGELES – Video footage has now surfaced of police officers firing projectiles and spraying mace at people who are inside their homes.

While hundreds of videos have been aired on social media showing officers assaulting peaceful demonstrators at protests, new video footage shared to Twitter also captures officers assaulting residents following curfew orders inside their homes.

In an urban neighborhood in Los Angeles, a group of police officers patrol the streets after curfew. In one video, a man silently records officers from his upstairs balcony as sirens ring in the background. A few officers crouch around a person face down on the ground, appearing to either be arresting that individual or providing aid.

At one point, a gunshot can be heard. An officer points at the man recording while another officer aims his gun upward in that direction.

A similar occurrence also took place on an empty street in Richmond, Virginia to a man live streaming on Facebook from his second floor apartment.

Mikhail Smith yells expletives at the passing patrolling officers, saying, “From the safety of my own home, I can say whatever the f*** I want.” Smith also yelled profane expletives at passing police cars.

As another group of officers on foot walk by, Smith repeatedly tells them that he’s in his house as they aim the bottle of pepper spray at him and spray, giving him no warning nor reason.

“They just f****** sprayed me in my house!” he yells on livestream. “Get a f****** warrant!”

Smith threatened to take the video to local or cable news media.

Shortly before Smith was sprayed, the officers also sprayed mace at a group of three women walking down the street, as the video shows. They were told to go home by the officers, to which they retorted, “You go home,” and then they were sprayed by phone.

The Richmond Police said they are aware of the video and are investigating this incident.

Even in more suburban neighborhoods where residents stand on their porches after curfew, masses of officers and even a military vehicle swarm the residentials, as a video taken in Minneapolis shows.

The officers are yelling at the residents to get inside. One officer can be heard yelling, “Light ‘em up!” before shooting paint canisters at the woman filming the video.

This occurred in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the Minneapolis Police Department and the National Guard were enforcing the curfew order.

The curfew in Minneapolis, implemented by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, did not specifically restrict people to the indoors of their home, rather a person should be within the curtilage of their home and should not be traveling.

On June 7, 2020, the Minneapolis city council announced that they will dismantle the city’s police department and replace it with a new community-based system of public safety following the death of George Floyd and the public outrage to defund the police.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for