Woman Charged with Child Abuse, Possession of Firearm and Drugs

By Ayanna Gandhi

SACRAMENTO – At a Sacramento County Superior Court hearing, defendant Brianna Saks faced charges of two crimes on separate occasions after she allegedly abused her child by exposing her to methamphetamine—the child tested positive for the drug, and her toys were covered with it, and by pulling a gun on someone.

The court was informed that authorities were alerted to the child abuse on April 26, 2020, when Saks took her one-year-old daughter to the hospital. At the time, the defendant and her daughter were living with others who had observed abuse in the past.

Saks was charged with abuse when the child tested positive for methamphetamine through a urine test, and Saks’ rolling eyes and pulling of her ears showed signs of methamphetamine as well.

CPS and the local police said they later searched Sak’s house and found methamphetamine all over the residence, as well as an abundant amount on the child victim’s toys. Saks was charged with willful abuse toward a child.

Later, on May 21, 2020, Saks allegedly pulled a handgun on someone while under the influence of the methamphetamine. The police searched her car where they found that she and another defendant had methamphetamine pipes and an unregistered firearm.

She was then charged with a health and safety felony violation for possession of a firearm while under the influence. Police later searched her storage unit where they found 75 grams of drugs as well as the handgun in question, along with many other firearms.

Deputy District Attorney Amanda Sanchez waived the defendant’s prior informal three-year probation, and Judge Michael Sweet agreed on the suggested penalty. Defense counsel Richard Chan didn’t contest the charges.

After Saks pleaded no-contest to the charges, Judge Sweet ordered her to serve five years probation, with two years in county jail suspended, and fines and penalties of about $350.

