Young Man Charged with Arson and Resisting a Police Officer in Sacramento Court

By Alexandra Cline

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento police officers claim they had saw young man holding a lighter near a propane tank in front of a store on Folsom Blvd – but chased him down by car.

And, on June 16, Defendant Christian Arnez Richardson was arrested and charged with lawful, willing, malicious intent of arson to a personal structural property as well as resisting a police officer named Connor Jenson.

He had an initial hearing June 18 in Department 62, via Zoom and live streamed on the Sacramento Superior Court’s YouTube channel.

Assistant Public Defender Morgan Karalash had not received the complaint or discovery at the time of the hearing, and argued that Richardson’s bail should be $25,000.

But Deputy District Attorney Amanda Sanchez argued that his charge should be treated the “same as an accomplished arson”. With the added “state of emergency” enhancement, the prosecution wanted Richardson’s bail to be $250,000.

Court documents show he was on parole at the time of his alleged crime, and has three previous misdemeanors and seven bench warrants since 2015. He has one prior strike of a criminal threat on April 17.

Although the judicial council ruled to end the emergency zero bail schedule, Sacramento’s presiding judge is extending the deadline. Judge Michael Sweet decided to set his bail at $25,000 and stated that there may be mental health issues to address within the case.

PD Karalash requested the discovery and felony complaint so that she can actually meet and talk with her client.

Arraignment will occur on July 2, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 62 at the Sacramento Superior Court, which will be available to watch live on YouTube.

