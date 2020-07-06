COVID-19 in SF County Jails & Santa Rita Jail – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CA Jails

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Page 1: San Francisco County Jails, Page 2: Alameda County Jails)

San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

As of July 6th, there are 22 confirmed cases in SF County Jails #2, #4, and #5 and no deaths thus far. SF County Jail #1 has 16 confirmed cases as of June 30th, making 38 total cases across the SF County Jail system.

Jails #2, #4 and #5 test all individuals prior to booking, however only 80% of the intake population has accepted testing. Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 77% have been released while they are active or positive.

Source: Data for Jails #2, #4 & #5 is from the Director of Communications – San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

Note: The number of resolved cases, excludes those who have been released, i.e. resolved cases are defined as those who remain in custody, in isolation, and after twenty-one days, test negative twice for the virus.

Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

As of July 6th, there are 2 active cases in Santa Rita Jail, out of 65 total confirmed cases identified since April. There have been no deaths thus far.

Although only 2 individuals have tested positive, 14 others who have symptoms and are awaiting test results are also quarantined in isolation cells.

69 tests are pending results. Although the jail did not implement thorough testing until May, they now test in the tens every day.

There are currently 24 positive staff/contractor cases, almost two-thirds of the 37 total cases so far. Workers who test positive may not return to work until cleared according to CDC guidelines.

Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office uploads case and testing counts to their website — https://www.alamedacountysheriff.org/admin_covid19.php.

By Ariella Seidman-Parra, Larkin White, Ally Cline & Aparna Komarla