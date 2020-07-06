COVID-19 in SF County Jails & Santa Rita Jail – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CA Jails

(Page 1: San Francisco County Jails, Page 2: Alameda County Jails)
San Francisco County Jails – Highlights
As of July 6th, there are 22 confirmed cases in SF County Jails #2, #4, and #5 and no deaths thus far. SF County Jail #1 has 16 confirmed cases as of June 30th, making 38 total cases across the SF County Jail system.
- Jails #2, #4 and #5 test all individuals prior to booking, however only 80% of the intake population has accepted testing. Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 77% have been released while they are active or positive.
Source: Data for Jails #2, #4 & #5 is from the Director of Communications – San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.
Note: The number of resolved cases, excludes those who have been released, i.e. resolved cases are defined as those who remain in custody, in isolation, and after twenty-one days, test negative twice for the virus.
Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights
As of July 6th, there are 2 active cases in Santa Rita Jail, out of 65 total confirmed cases identified since April. There have been no deaths thus far.
- Although only 2 individuals have tested positive, 14 others who have symptoms and are awaiting test results are also quarantined in isolation cells.
- 69 tests are pending results. Although the jail did not implement thorough testing until May, they now test in the tens every day.
- There are currently 24 positive staff/contractor cases, almost two-thirds of the 37 total cases so far. Workers who test positive may not return to work until cleared according to CDC guidelines.
Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office uploads case and testing counts to their website — https://www.alamedacountysheriff.org/admin_covid19.php.
By Ariella Seidman-Parra, Larkin White, Ally Cline & Aparna Komarla