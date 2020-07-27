A Visual Timeline of COVID-19 in CDCR’s San Quentin – May to July 2020

By Nikki Suzani, Julietta Bisharyan & Mella Bettag

A Visual Timeline of COVID-19 in CDCR (Focus on San Quentin) – Testing, Cases, Releases (May 2020 – July 2020)

May 30th 2020: Chico Transfer

121 people are transferred from California Institute for Men (CIM) to San Quentin without prior testing

May 31st 2020: First Positive Case

First COVID-19 positive case is reported at San Quentin

June 21st 2020: 10 Times Higher – Outbreak Begins

Within a week, cases increase from 49 to 504.

June 24th 2020: Breaking 1 Thousand

Over 1000 cases confirmed at San Quentin

July 1st 2020: State Senate Hearing

Corrections officials are questioned on their leadership and decision-making regarding the transfer of individuals from CIM, the main source of the outbreak at San Quentin

July 3rd 2020: Two COVID-19 Death on Death Row

July 4th 2020: Fifth COVID-19 Death on Death Row

July 7th, 2020: Peak Active Cases Count

1635 positive cases at San Quentin.

July 8th, 2020: First Decrease > 100

There are 214 less active cases from July 7th.

July 9th, 2020: Setting up Tents

Medical tents are set up to treat those affected.

July 15th, 2020: Testing Count Peaks

July 21st, 2020: Ninth COVID-19 Death on Death Row