A Visual Timeline of COVID-19 in CDCR’s San Quentin – May to July 2020

Breaking News, Civil Rights, Health Issues, Law Enforcement, National Issues, Social Issues, State of California
By Nikki Suzani, Julietta Bisharyan & Mella Bettag

A Visual Timeline of COVID-19 in CDCR (Focus on San Quentin) – Testing, Cases, Releases (May 2020 – July 2020)

May 30th 2020: Chico Transfer 
121 people are transferred from California Institute for Men (CIM) to San Quentin without prior testing

May 31st 2020: First Positive Case 
First COVID-19 positive case is reported at San Quentin

June 21st 2020: 10 Times Higher – Outbreak Begins
Within a week, cases increase from 49 to 504.

June 24th 2020: Breaking 1 Thousand 
Over 1000 cases confirmed at San Quentin

July 1st 2020: State Senate Hearing 
Corrections officials are questioned on their leadership and decision-making regarding the transfer of individuals from CIM, the main source of the outbreak at San Quentin

July 3rd 2020: Two COVID-19 Death on Death Row 

July 4th 2020: Fifth COVID-19 Death on Death Row 

July 7th, 2020: Peak Active Cases Count 
1635 positive cases at San Quentin.

July 8th, 2020: First Decrease > 100 
There are 214 less active cases from July 7th.

July 9th, 2020: Setting up Tents 
Medical tents are set up to treat those affected.

July 15th, 2020: Testing Count Peaks 

July 21st, 2020: Ninth COVID-19 Death on Death Row 

