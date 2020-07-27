A Visual Timeline of COVID-19 in CDCR’s San Quentin – May to July 2020

By Nikki Suzani, Julietta Bisharyan & Mella Bettag
A Visual Timeline of COVID-19 in CDCR (Focus on San Quentin) – Testing, Cases, Releases (May 2020 – July 2020)
May 30th 2020: Chico Transfer
121 people are transferred from California Institute for Men (CIM) to San Quentin without prior testing
May 31st 2020: First Positive Case
First COVID-19 positive case is reported at San Quentin
June 21st 2020: 10 Times Higher – Outbreak Begins
Within a week, cases increase from 49 to 504.
June 24th 2020: Breaking 1 Thousand
Over 1000 cases confirmed at San Quentin
July 1st 2020: State Senate Hearing
Corrections officials are questioned on their leadership and decision-making regarding the transfer of individuals from CIM, the main source of the outbreak at San Quentin
July 3rd 2020: Two COVID-19 Death on Death Row
July 4th 2020: Fifth COVID-19 Death on Death Row
July 7th, 2020: Peak Active Cases Count
1635 positive cases at San Quentin.
July 8th, 2020: First Decrease > 100
There are 214 less active cases from July 7th.
July 9th, 2020: Setting up Tents
Medical tents are set up to treat those affected.
July 15th, 2020: Testing Count Peaks
July 21st, 2020: Ninth COVID-19 Death on Death Row