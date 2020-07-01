22 Total COVID-19 Deaths in CDCR – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR

As of July 1st, there are 4,969 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CDCR system, with 2611 active in custody. There have been 22 deaths across the CDCR system thus far.
- Of the 1,138 cases at San Quentin Prison (SQ), only 7 have been released and zero have been resolved. The other 1,131 cases, or 99.4%, are active in custody.
- Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility at Rock Mountain (RJD) in San Diego has reported their first case. 608 individuals have been tested.
- Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) in Jamestown has tested 329 more individuals, for a total of 1,169 tested. There is one confirmed case at RJD.
- 4 CDCR facilities (CCC, HDSP, SVSP, and RJD) reported all of their cases in the past two weeks.
Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. The tested count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned and not the total number of tests administered.
Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.
Reporting by Aparna Komarla & Mella Bettag