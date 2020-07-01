22 Total COVID-19 Deaths in CDCR – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR

As of July 1st, there are 4,969 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CDCR system, with 2611 active in custody. There have been 22 deaths across the CDCR system thus far.

Of the 1,138 cases at San Quentin Prison (SQ), only 7 have been released and zero have been resolved. The other 1,131 cases, or 99.4%, are active in custody.

Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility at Rock Mountain (RJD) in San Diego has reported their first case. 608 individuals have been tested.

Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) in Jamestown has tested 329 more individuals, for a total of 1,169 tested. There is one confirmed case at RJD.

4 CDCR facilities (CCC, HDSP, SVSP, and RJD) reported all of their cases in the past two weeks.



Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. The tested count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

Reporting by Aparna Komarla & Mella Bettag