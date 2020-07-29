Change.org Petition: Bring Ajay Dev Home

Ajay Dev is a 53-year-old father of two. He is currently serving a 378-year aggregated sentence in Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County for sexual assault, a crime that he and several hundred others are adamant he is innocent of. Ajay has maintained his innocence from day one and has spent his time in incarceration seeking relief through the justice system. In addition to his efforts from a legal standpoint, Ajay is petitioning Governor Gavin Newsom to commute his sentence and allow him to go in front of the parole board for consideration of an early release.

To read more and sign the Change.org petition: link