Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Change.org Petition: Bring Ajay Dev Home

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
42 Views
Share:
Ajay Dev in 2017 with his two sons

Ajay Dev is a 53-year-old father of two. He is currently serving a 378-year aggregated sentence in Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County for sexual assault, a crime that he and several hundred others are adamant he is innocent of. Ajay has maintained his innocence from day one and has spent his time in incarceration seeking relief through the justice system. In addition to his efforts from a legal standpoint, Ajay is petitioning Governor Gavin Newsom to commute his sentence and allow him to go in front of the parole board for consideration of an early release.

To read more and sign the Change.org petition: link

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for