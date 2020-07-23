Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Guest Commentary: Reporter Facing Criminal Prosecution in Santa Clara County Releases New Video (Video)

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Opinion, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
49 Views
Share:

Silicon Valley reporter Susan Bassi, who is being criminally prosecuted by Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, has released a new video related to her criminal case. At the local level, the video has attained viral status, with more than 250,000 views.

Washington Post columnist Radley Balko featured Bassi’s case in his coverage of Rosen’s attempt to demonize and punish Santa Clara County deputy alternate public defender Sajid Khan for Khan’s blog posts about the role of prosecutors in perpetuating racial bias and police brutality.

Rosen ultimately backed down in the Khan controversy, but continues to prosecute Bassi on controversial charges related to taking photos and video of an alleged police misconduct incident in the public filing area of a Santa Clara County Superior Court courthouse.

A local Santa Clara County court rule prohibits courthouse photos or video, but legal experts point out that the well established federal right to record the police supersedes any contrary state or local law, including a local court rule.

A thorough overview of the Bassi case is provided in a January court filing: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6617004-Motion-To-Disqualify-Recuse-District-Attorney-s.html

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (530) 400-2512


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for