Multiculturalism Rocks! and Sol Summer Camp Davis invite you to

HONU and MOA: HAWAIIAN STORYTIME IN THE PARK

with Edna Cabcabin Moran

Date: Friday, July 31, 2020

Time: from 10 am – 1 pm

Location: Central Park, Davis, CA (We will be at the carousel and picnic tables).

Please wear a mask, bring a hand sanitizer (extra will be provided). The 6-feet rule will be enforced.

Be treated this Friday to a Hawaiian Storytelling & Hula Dancing Lesson by author/educator Edna Cabcabin Moran! Edna (https://kidlitedna.com/) is an author, illustrator, educator and climate change activist based in the Bay Area. This Friday she will:

Share with us her book, HONU AND MOA, a Hawaiian retelling of Aesop’s Fable the Tortoise and the Hare (here is an MCR review of the book)

Give us a brief storytelling of her book THE SLEEPING GIANT, along with teaching us a Hula, and some Hawaiian vocabulary

Share an oral story of MAUNAKEA (the sites of today’s Hawaiian protests)

Teach us one of the “protocols” used by protesters on the Mauna (mountain)

HONU AND MOA is available for purchase via the MCR Bookstore, with purchased copies delivered, autographed by Edna, the day of the event. To pre-order copies of HONU AND MOA and THE SLEEPING GIANT, please visit: https://multiculturalism-rocks.myshopify.com/collections/all/hawaii

Multiculturalism Rocks! celebrates cultural diversity in the arts, and in children’s books in particular, as well as the people who make it happen! By supporting MCR you’re supporting Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) artists and publishers, and helping us bring more culturally diverse children’s books by BIPOC to the communities that need them: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mcrocks

Sol Summer Camp Davis is a place for parents and kids in Central Park, Davis, to learn about racial justice and solidarity through free, fun, educational activities. Fill out our intake form: https://tinyurl.com/solsummerdavis