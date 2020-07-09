‘Horseplay’ Could be Cause of Car Accident That Threw Baby from Vehicle; Mother Facing Child Endangerment

By Nick Domenici

WOODLAND – Horseplay in a moving vehicle caused a fatal crash—tragically, a driver was killed, and a baby was ejected from the car on the night of May 8, 2019, according to information provided in Yolo County Superior Court here Wednesday.

The court was told how, on May 8 of last year, a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta veered off South River Road and into an embankment, going 80 mph. The car was overturned and submerged into the Sacramento River.

Inside the vehicle, was the driver, a 25-year-old Fairfield man named Emilio Rivera. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. In the passenger seat was 24-year-old Amanda Caldera from Elk Grove, who only suffered moderate injuries, and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

And in the back seat was her one-year-old baby boy, who was discharged from the vehicle. He was rushed by a helicopter to a local hospital, suffering from head trauma in critical condition. An investigation is still ongoing, with many of the facts unknown.

California Highway Patrol is speculating if a third party was involved, a mechanical issue had occurred, or if the child wasn’t properly restrained in the car seat during the accident. Witnesses believe, the court was told, that there was some kind of horseplay/distraction—the mother, Caldera, was alleged to have been playing a car game with the occupants during this incident.

Caldera pleaded no contest to felony endangerment charges during Wednesday’s preliminary hearing. Further court proceedings will take place on August 31, 2020, with her sentencing to follow on a later date.

