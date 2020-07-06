Judge Chastises Mother for Bringing Her Child to Court

By Kelsey Kitzke

FRESNO—In Fresno Court Wednesday, presiding Judge Glenda Allen-Hill reprimanded a young mother appearing in court for bringing along her infant child.

Janelle Raminez entered the courtroom for hearing concerning domestic violence charges with her young child. Judge Allen-Hill quickly noted the infant – loud cries from the child were heard through the Zoom interface connecting the judge, attorneys, and the courtroom.

As Raminez’s case was called up to be heard, Judge Allen-Hill said she was “concerned” about the presence of a young infant in the courtroom given the current pandemic despite data showing that young children are at a much lower risk of contracting COVID-19 and presenting serious symptoms.

Raminez responded by saying that “she didn’t want to get a warrant” for not showing up to court for her scheduled hearing.

Judge Allen-Hill looked out at the courtroom’s waiting bench through her camera and noted the people who weren’t wearing masks or were only wearing partial face coverings. She then further admonished the mother for putting her child “at risk” in a situation where others were behaving irresponsibly.

Judge Allen-Hill instructed Raminez to contact her attorney, Tiffany Pack, to make childcare arrangements the next time she was scheduled to be in court.

Eventually, Raminez’s matter in court was continued—requiring Raminez to show up to court at a later date, without her child as requested by the court.

