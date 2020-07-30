Man Stabbed After Months of Altercations with His Neighbor

By Roxanna Jarvis

SACRAMENTO – Not exactly a good neighbor moment – months of altercations between neighbors, one of them burst into the other’s house and stabbed him

In a preliminary hearing in Sacramento County Superior Court this week, Jean Escobar was accused of burglary and assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly forced himself into his neighbor’s apartment and stabbed him in Sacramento on April 9, 2019.

Deputy John Wilson, a detective in the Centralized Investigations Division at the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department at the time, was dispatched to an apartment complex where a fight had ensued, with one subject sent to UC Davis Medical Center with stab wounds.

When Deputy Wilson arrived at the scene around 2 a.m., he said he observed blood droplets in the parking lot of the apartment, leading up the stairs to the second floor of the building where the fight had taken place.

Inside the apartment of the alleged victim/neighbor, Wilson recalled seeing a long steak knife with a three-inch black handle covered in what appeared to be blood.

After inspecting the scene, Deputy Wilson went to UC Davis Medical Center to question the victim, who gave Wilson a recount of the events that unfolded.

In the earlier hours of the night, an intoxicated Escobar had come pounding on his neighbor’s door, trying to fight him. Initially, the victim did not open the door, but Escobar changed his knock, which the victim to believe there was someone else at the door.

When the victim opened the door, Escobar pushed himself into the apartment and began to punch the victim, who grabbed Escobar’s belt loop and pushed him back outside. Escobar wrapped his arms around the neighbor, putting him in a bear-like hug near the balcony stairs, got away and began to push Escobar’s face, causing him to fall down the staircase.

The victim then went back to his apartment and closed the door, leaving it unlocked. Escobar returned and began to pace outside his door. He pounded on the window and entered the home again.

Escobar’s girlfriend/wife, heard the commotion, called 911 and entered the neighbor’s apartment, attempting to get Escobar away. She said Escobar’s face was bleeding, claiming “Jean was all bloody and everything. He really was bloody.”

The fight ended but soon there was another.

During the fight, the neighbor told officers he felt something like a punch to his left side. It was moments later he realized he had been stabbed when he noticed a large steak knife in Escobar’s hand. The victim then drove with his girlfriend to UC Davis Medical Center.

According to his medical records as presented by Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gong, the neighbor/victim suffered a stab wound to the left side of his chest and a small cut on his pinky finger. Escobar, on the other hand, suffered multiple bruises on his body.

This is not the first time the two have had an altercation. The pair are known to have an antagonistic relationship and have had multiple arguments in the past several months.

Previously, Escobar has told neighbors that his neighbor is a pedophile, while the victim accused Escobar of tearing down his video surveillance cameras. A few weeks before the stabbing, the victim allegedly slashed the tires of Escobar’s spouse’s truck, telling her she was “guilty by association.”

Both parties have a history of calling the police on the other, but, this is the first time their altercation has resulted in serious injuries.

Escobar was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury and one count of burglary with intent to commit a felony offense.

The judge, David De Alba, found sufficient evidence that Escobar had committed the charges filed against him, and ordered Escobar to come back for a further proceeding on August 20 at 8:30 in Department 8.

