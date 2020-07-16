UC Davis Patient Rips Room, Lunges for Cop Gun, Court Told

By Jose Medina

SACRAMENTO – After being refused further treatment at the University of California, Davis Medical Center, a Sacramento woman allegedly attacked a Sacramento police officer, lunging for her gun and then vandalizing the room in April, according to statements at a hearing here at Sacramento County Superior Court Tuesday.

Lauren Bryant is now being charged for felony resisting police and damaging hospital property, tearing wires off the equipment of the hospital room she was staying in, and refusing to leave the UC Davis Medical Center after being discharged.

The court was told here Tuesday that Bryant resisted UC Davis Police Department officers that were called in to escort her out of the hospital, and according to the officers at the scene, Bryant lunged at one of the officers and was physically detained by the other police officer at the scene.

Bryant’s defense attorney, Sacramento County Assistant Public Defender Juan Corona, moved a 17b motion in an effort to have the PC 69 felony reduced to a misdemeanor if the offense committed can be charged as either a felony or a misdemeanor depending on the circumstances.

“The offense was a byproduct of Bryant’s mental health issues,” argued Corona, who explained that Bryant has been reported to have a schizoaffective disorder based on previous medical reports.

Judge Michael Bowman – who at first said he would consider granting the 17b motion – denied the defense motion, citing that Bryant’s conduct appears to escalate in seriousness. The judge then proceeded to list her prior offenses, including trespassing, a false report of an emergency, and battery of a person on school property.

The court also found probable cause of determination under Penal Code 1368.1, which notes the court has doubt over the mental competency of the defendant, who will be back to court for a Conditional Release Program (CONREP) report on July 21, 2020.

At her preliminary hearing and probable cause determination in Sacramento Court Department 24, two SPD officers – Maria Rodriguez and Michael Hassna – said Bryant was out of control.

Officer Rodriguez said that when she arrived at the scene, Bryant was uncooperative and wires had been torn from the equipment that was in the hospital room.

“Lauren Bryant then had both arms extended forward and lunged towards my firearm,” Officer Rodriguez said, noting that Officer Hassan managed to intervene before Bryant could touch the firearm.

“I intervened because I felt Officer Rodriguez’s safety was compromised. I went over and grabbed Bryant’s arms and pushed her against the wall and pulled her down to the ground to detain her,” Officer Hassna explained.

The officers then proceeded to detain Bryant by putting her in a wrap system and escorting her away from the hospital.

