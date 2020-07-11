Yolo County Judge Offers Optimism, and Stern Warning to Domestic Violence Defendant

By Gabriela Tsudik

WOODLAND – Yolo County Superior Judge David Rosenberg, in a speedy pre-trial hearing, expressed a series of optimistic remarks—and a stern warning—to a young man being sentenced for a domestic violence charge.

Judge Rosenberg, assessing the defendant Farrow’s Count 1 of assault by force on spouse, seemed hopeful and confident in response to the defendant’s signature of the plea form and contract provided by Deputy Public Defender Lisa Lance.

In the plea form and contract, defendant Farrow pleaded guilty, with no contest to corporal injury on spouse. The crime occurred on April 14, 2020.

The prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney Frits Van Der Hoek, encouraged his plea and the nine terms it included, asking Judge Rosenberg if the defendant could start the 52-week class while he is still in AIC (Addiction Intervention Court), an addiction prevention program that lasts 18 months, instead of during the issued probation following AIC. Judge Rosenberg dismissed the request and implied that it would be addressed in the future.

While reading the terms of the plea agreement, and establishing the defendant’s approval and accurate acceptance, Judge Rosenberg said, “If you do everything, results will be amazing for you,” and ended this discussion mentioning that “on the other hand, if you screw up and commit a new crime or violate the protective order, it is not going to be pretty, and you could actually wind up going to prison.”

Judge Rosenberg also pointed to the defendant’s previous criminal history, which included a felony in 2012, and also asked the defendant how old he was. The defendant said he was 27 years old, and Judge Rosenberg, full of positivity, responded with “ your life will take a different path.”

He also mentioned that the plea agreement included mandatory participation in alumni events, which implied that the defendant could help others in similar positions in the future, after the completion of the initial program.

The defendant didn’t appear to be particularly impressed with these remarks, just ready to accept the terms. Specifically, he seemed hopeful about the potential strike being dismissed, post completion of AIC, and possible probation on SOR (supervised own recognizance) determined by a future AIC judge.

An early disposition conference is set for July 20, 2020.

