Assault Linked to Methamphetamine Sends One to Jail on Felony Charge

By Kianna Anvari

SACRAMENTO – Two individuals, both said to be under the influence of methamphetamine, had a fight in May over what time to go to sleep, and now one of them is facing assault charges.

The victim stated that her new roommate, the defendant Corey Lee Hubbard, would not leave the living room when she wanted to go to sleep. Instead, he allegedly pushed her into the couch, punching her on the head, back, and face five to six times.

She said that once she gave Hubbard the meth pipe, he stopped attacking her. She claimed that she tried to leave but he would not let her, so she hid in the bathroom.

Deputy Chris Sliepen of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, along with two other deputies, found Hubbard in a locked bedroom without a meth pipe. The bedroom was not searched nor was a meth pipe booked into evidence when Hubbard was detained that evening.

During the preliminary hearing, Deputy Sliepen recalled that the victim’s left eye was bruised and swollen; he did not check the defendant’s body for indication of defensive wounds. He also did not know which hand Hubbard used to punch the victim. He recalled that the victim was agitated and spoke quickly.

Hubbard is being charged under PC 245(A)(4) for assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Hubbard’s defense attorney, Kimberly Miller, questioned whether Deputy Sliepen had encountered individuals under the influence of methamphetamine during his 13 years as a sworn officer, to which he confirmed.

He also agreed that meth can lead to agitation, paranoia, and hallucinations, often resulting in the desire to stay awake for long periods of time. Miller suggested that the victim skewed her story so much the injury did not match her statement.

Miller filed a motion under PC 17b to reduce the felony charge against Hubbard to a misdemeanor. Deputy District Attorney Sterling Wilkins objected because of the defendant’s criminal record, including his current probation for battery causing serious bodily injury in 2010.

Judge Lawrence G. Brown denied the motion, claiming there was probable cause, for which a time would be set for preliminary examination.

