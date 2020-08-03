COVID-19 Testing at Pelican Bay Increases Rapidly – Cases Count Likely To Rise Soon – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As of July 31th, there are 8,096 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CDCR system, 17.8% of which are active in custody right now. There have been 47 deaths across the CDCR system thus far.

At Pelican Bay State Prison (PBSP) in Crescent City , the tested count in the last two weeks of July is 8.7 times more than in the first two weeks of July. It has increased from 129 to 1,119. There are still zero reported cases within the incarcerated population, however, 26 PBSP employees have tested positive

The number of active cases at San Quentin Prison (SQ) decreased by 30.0% since yesterday, from 383 to 268. In the past two weeks, SQ has tested 26% of their population.

Only one prison (CIW) has tested over 50% of their population in the last two weeks. Only 8 facilities (CIW, PBSP, DVI, CCI, CCWF CCC, CAC, SQ) are testing over 25% of their population in the past two weeks.



Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. The tested count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

Reporting by Mella Bettag, Julietta Bisharyan & Aparna Komarla