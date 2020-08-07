Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Caught, Defendant Waives Rights, Pleads Guilty to Possessing a Firearm

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
98 Views
Share:

By Yuanqi Ivy Zhou

SACRAMENTO – At the end of the day, defendant Nitendra Lal didn’t bother to fight firearms charges against him here this week—he knew he wasn’t supposed to possess firearms, he did, he got caught and pleaded guilty in Sacramento County Superior Court.

As a result, Lal’s checkered past led to a sentence of 361 days in county jail and five years of probation. The jail time can be extended up to 30 years upon further violation during probation. During his time in and out of custody, he is subject to participating in a Work Project Program.

Lal was convicted for possession of a firearm previously, and was prohibited from possessing firearms since the conviction. But, on June 13 Alameda police officers found that a revolver was in the possession of Lal. As a result of his disregard for the court’s restriction, Lal was charged in violation of California Penal Code section 29800, a California state law that prohibits the violation of firearm restrictions.

Sacramento Superior Court Commissioner Ken Brody took Lal’s guilty plea under the supervision of Deputy District Attorney Kitty Tetrault and Assistant Public Defender Susannah Martin.

Judge Brody charged the firearm to be confiscated and destroyed. Furthermore, Lal is still not allowed to possess any firearm and is subject to search and seizure by police officers with or without a warrant.

During the sentence, Public Defender Martin requested that the court waive all unnecessary fees for Lal because he is currently unemployed and seeking employment. Both District Attorney Tetrault and Commissioner Brody agreed to this request—the court struck all discretionary fees including monthly probation costs and charged the defendant only for the mandatory minimum fee.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (530) 400-2512


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for