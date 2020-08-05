Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Commentary: Yolo DA’s Office Takes to Fox News to Push Agenda

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
(5) Comments
267 Views
Share:

Remember when the Yolo DA was touted by local media as being one of the most progressive in the state? That seemed like just two years ago. But now Assistant Chief Deputy DA Melinda Aiello once again is taking to Fox News to push, not for progressive reform, but for traditional tough-on-crime measures and policies.

Earlier this year, she was on there complaining about the Judicial Counsel’s Zero Bail policy, now she is back after a state parole board released a convicted killer out of Yolo County.

That’s Fox News as in the conservative cable news network, guardians for the Trump Presidency, and pretty much the antithesis of anything resembling progressive prosecution.

Terebea Williams, 44 now, was convicted in 2001 of first-degree murder, use of a firearm, carjacking, and kidnapping in the death of 23-year-old Kevin Ruska in Davis. The sister is angry and wanting justice for her little brother.

What we don’t know from this case of course is what has happened over the past 19 years that Williams has served in prison. The crime took place in 1998, and she was just 22.

The governor is of course under pressure to release people who have been incarcerated—but that doesn’t mean they are simply going to release people who are a danger to society.

When we interviewed Chesa Boudin’s office a few weeks ago, he had designated a Deputy DA to review case files at places like San Quentin to see who would be a good candidate for release under PC section 1170(d). That office had at the time we talked with them resentenced at least 15 individuals—many of them who had been sentenced to long sentences and had served years in prison.

On the other hand, the Yolo County DA’s office has only agreed to release a few and has fought pretty much every single parole request.

This week, there was Melinda Aiello on Fox News.

She told them that “as a career prosecutor, I cannot emphasize enough how horrific of a conversation I had to have with Dena’s family to deliver them the shocking news that Terebea Williams was going to be released and that they had absolutely no say in the matter.”

Fox then quotes from Californians for Safety and Justice, calling it “kind of an odd name for a group that really is kind of open to letting these people out of jails.”

The group said, “We’re glad the governor is taking action to release more people. This is absolutely critical for the health and safety of every Californian. Too many people are incarcerated for too long and facilities that spread poor health. Supporting the health and safety of all Californians means releasing people unnecessarily incarcerated and transforming our justice system.”

Aiello responded, “I agree. And I want to emphasize that as prosecutors were absolutely appalled at the lack of transparency at the release decisions that are being made on the state level, CDCR has already released over 10,000 inmates who were convicted and sentenced to what we call a determinant term. They had a determined outdate.”

But she added that “now CDCR has expanded their efforts, and they’re including violent criminals, including murderers, and that’s the situation that we have here with Terebea Williams.”

The host then quoted Melinda Aiello on the zero bail policy where she wrote, “As a society we can never lose sight of the fact that nearly every crime, even those dubbed ‘low level’, has a victim. Simply dismissing a crime as low levels diminishes the very real and life altering impact that these crimes have on victims lives.”

Compare the Yolo DA to San Francisco’s prosecutor who has been working hard to follow the guidelines of public health officials who have warned the state that they need to reduce the prison population in half.

In a recent Op-Ed, Boudin along with Miriam Krinsky of Fair and Just Prosecution noted, “Being confined in a prison or jail should not be a death sentence. Yet, in the context of COVID-19 that is exactly what it has become for far too many.”

They added that in addition to releasing those who are elderly and within six months of their release or otherwise medically vulnerable, “They can accelerate release for individuals already found suitable for parole.”

A parole board has found Williams suitable and the governor signed off on it. Everyone else is flying off the handle with less than full information here.

It wasn’t that long ago when local media and people in Jeff Reisig’s office were claiming he was among the most progressive prosecutors in the state.

His chief deputy in 2018 wrote, “Reisig is a visionary who is constantly looking for innovative and progressive ways to best serve the public.”

The local paper in endorsing his reelection—that he narrowly won in 2018, wrote, “Despite efforts by those opposed to him to portray him as something that he is not, Reisig is, in fact, one of the most progressive district attorneys in the state.”

But whenever reforms seem to come up, this progressive who is being portrayed as “something that he is not” always seems to side with the status quo, with tough-on-crime approaches that have failed this state and failed this nation and left us with the most incarcerated population in the world.

Now his Assistant Chief Deputy is coming on Fox News to defend their opposition to early releases and zero bail during the pandemic.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

5 thoughts on “Commentary: Yolo DA’s Office Takes to Fox News to Push Agenda”

  1. Keith Olsen

    That’s Fox News as in the conservative cable news network, guardians for the Trump Presidency, and pretty much the antithesis of anything resembling progressive prosecution.

    Oh, that Fox News.  I thought maybe it was another Fox News.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      I don’t know. What I know as Robert points out is that a parole board recommended release and the governor approved it. Otherwise we know there is a bad crime that happened 22 years ago when the person was 22.

  3. Robert Canning

    Unfortunately, in cases like this, the first thing that comes up is what the crime was. The article states it right up front. It’s what grabs us and makes us read on. And we don’t find out until much later in the story that the Board of Parole Hearings has recommended parole for Ms. Williams and the Governor has approved the recommendation.

    I worked in CDCR for many years as a clinician. I worked with murderers, rapists, burglars, petty thieves, etc. Often I did not know what crime had brought them to prison. As a mental health clinician it was often irrelevant to the here-and-now of treating mental illness. (Sometimes though, it was part-and-parcel to their mental state.) Often I would know about their programming in prison, their disciplinarians, how many prisons they had been to, but not their crimes. Some inmates I worked with had been in prison, like Ms. Williams, for 20 or more years.

    My point here is that we know little about Ms. Williams from the story – she was convicted of a series of heinous crimes that lead to the death of another person, she was appropriately sentenced to state prison for her crimes, and has done well enough in prison to be recommended for parole by the parole board (with Gov. Newsom’s approval as well).

    From my experience with inmates, she has probably used her time in prison well. She has grown for the past 22 years and he may have earned a school diploma, learned a trade, and most likely had no disciplinarians while in either or both of the female prisons. She has a parole plan that is realistic and doable, she was found low risk to re-offend by the psychologist for the BPH who did a thorough risk assessment, and she’s probably been to the Board more than once. These are things that most people, without some knowledge of prison in California, could not know. It’s more about Ms. Williams’ life than just what her crime was – it’s the case for release.

    The flip side is that the DA has decried this release and the quoted Asst. Deputy DA has said how tough it was to inform the victim’s family of the impending release. The DA called her experience “horrific”. But that’s her spin on Fox News, right? We don’t know much about the family’s response to Ms. Williams’ impending release. The law requires the state to inform victims and their families about release decisions in cases like this. Sometimes families are outraged, sometimes they are re-traumatized. But sometimes they are not. In this case we don’t know. To me, that’s the other context we know little about.

    So it’s good to know more about a case than just the crime. The context matters.

  4. Tia Will

    I would add just one more aspect to Robert’s comment.

    22 years ago, we understood less about maturational brain changes than we do now. We are now aware that the human brain does not reach its full capacity until around the mid 20’s including rational processing of information and impulse control. In some respects, some individuals are very different in their 40’s than they were in their 20’s. I agree with Robert that a person is much more than just their crime.

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for