Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Court Holds Defendant with Long Record on Felony Criminal Threats Charge

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
55 Views
Share:

By Hannah Skepner

SACRAMENTO – Details were scarce on this Zoom live-streamed hearing late Friday, but it was clear in-custody defendant Cory Satnowski was going nowhere but back to jail.

Satnowski is charged with felony criminal threats, Penal Code § 422, with the allegation that he used a weapon in connection with these threats.

This charge, just as it sounds, is placed upon a defendant who imposes a threat upon someone else, no matter if any harm is actually done.

This specific charge can be prosecuted as both a misdemeanor and a felony, depending upon the criminal history of the defendant at hand. In Satnowski’s case, this offense is being prosecuted as a felony due to his lengthy rap sheet.

Satnowski appeared in-custody, and the public defender was appointed, requesting that the matter be resumed on Sept. 2.

Judge Scott Tedmon noted Satnowski was being held on bail of $25,000, and that a public safety assessment suggested he continue to be detained due to his fairly significant prior criminal record.

At this point, Deputy District Attorney Kelly Clark noted the victim reported being very afraid of the defendant, and that Satnowski has a serious abusive relationship with alcohol.

In fact, on the night of the alleged incident, August 19, Satnowski received his fifth DUI, and immediately started drinking again afterwards. The victim mentioned feeling at risk when the defendant was intoxicated.

Due to this, Clark submitted a written no contact order, and if the defendant were to make bail, she requested that the court advise him not to consume any alcohol, and, of course, he may not contact the victim in any manner.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (530) 400-2512


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for