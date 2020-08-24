Court Holds Defendant with Long Record on Felony Criminal Threats Charge

By Hannah Skepner

SACRAMENTO – Details were scarce on this Zoom live-streamed hearing late Friday, but it was clear in-custody defendant Cory Satnowski was going nowhere but back to jail.

Satnowski is charged with felony criminal threats, Penal Code § 422, with the allegation that he used a weapon in connection with these threats.

This charge, just as it sounds, is placed upon a defendant who imposes a threat upon someone else, no matter if any harm is actually done.

This specific charge can be prosecuted as both a misdemeanor and a felony, depending upon the criminal history of the defendant at hand. In Satnowski’s case, this offense is being prosecuted as a felony due to his lengthy rap sheet.

Satnowski appeared in-custody, and the public defender was appointed, requesting that the matter be resumed on Sept. 2.

Judge Scott Tedmon noted Satnowski was being held on bail of $25,000, and that a public safety assessment suggested he continue to be detained due to his fairly significant prior criminal record.

At this point, Deputy District Attorney Kelly Clark noted the victim reported being very afraid of the defendant, and that Satnowski has a serious abusive relationship with alcohol.

In fact, on the night of the alleged incident, August 19, Satnowski received his fifth DUI, and immediately started drinking again afterwards. The victim mentioned feeling at risk when the defendant was intoxicated.

Due to this, Clark submitted a written no contact order, and if the defendant were to make bail, she requested that the court advise him not to consume any alcohol, and, of course, he may not contact the victim in any manner.

