Defendant’s Lawyer Links Client’s Alleged Assault to Lack of Healthcare

By Julian Verdon

SACRAMENTO – Judge Michael W. Sweet released William Brodsky on his own recognizance despite alleged assault charges because, the judge said, the Department of Veterans Affairs cut off the defendant’s access to mental healthcare services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Brodsky’s defense attorney, Rodney Simpson, there was concern that Brodsky would be a nuisance to his fellow tenants in his condo unit if he were to return since he was unmedicated, explaining, “While he was participating in the mental health program, COVID-19 struck, the VA stopped services, and he went unmedicated for some while.”

Deputy District Attorney Cody Winchester wanted Brodsky to remain in custody since he believed Brodsky posed a threat to the public, particularly his neighbors, one of whom he allegedly attacked while he was off his medication.

Judge Sweet prepared to hold Brodsky in custody until his trial when Simpson provided evidence that Brodksy could now restart his VA treatment again.

“[Brodsky] can resume service with the VA either in person or via Zoom or another type of video app if that is an option for him. He will also resume taking the medication that he needs to remain stable,” maintained defense counsel.

Simpson requested that his client be released on his own recognizance until his trial. He argued that Brodsky does not pose a danger to others since he is now in stable condition because he restarted his medication, adding, “If he is a danger, it is only when he is unmedicated.”

Simpson stated that when Brodsky was on his medication and going to therapy, he did not act violently, and it was when he got off of it that he relapsed and acted out.

Judge Sweet said that Brodsky’s doctor and the jail’s medical staff deemed him medically fit and competent to stand trial. Simpson added that was because Brodsky was able to restart his medication.

Due to what Simpson presented in court, Judge Sweet decided to release Brodsky on his own recognizance.

However, it came with specific stipulations, including orders that Brodsky must take all of his prescribed medications, resume his counseling with the VA, and make no attempt to contact his victims in any way or form. Also, at his next court appearance he must prove to Judge Michael Savage in Department 62 that he attended the court-mandated VA counseling sessions.

Brodsky agreed to these terms. His next court date is Sept. 16 at 8:30 am.

