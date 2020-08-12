Event is Tomorrow – Tickets and Sponsorships Still Available

Hey everyone – tomorrow is our 10th annual event. We are having it over Zoom so people can log in from anywhere.

The Vanguard’s fundraiser helps run our court watch project. We currently have over 60 interns, across the state and have been covering courts in Sacramento, Yolo, San Francisco, Fresno and several other counties this summer.

By donating you can help us continue to expand and the program should be worth watching.

We have a suggested donation of $50 but if that’s steep, you can donate what you can afford – as low as $5 through the variable rate plan.

Please sign up today: http://vanguard-godsey.eventbrite.com

Vanguard 10th Annual Event – Thursday

August 13 from 6 to 9 – via Zoom

Cost: $50 suggested donation but a variable rate ticket available

Topic: Wrongful Convictions and Prosecutorial Tunnel Vision

Mark Godsey, Director of the Ohio Innocence project is the keynote speaker and will be talking about his book “Blind Injustice” as well as the case of the East Cleveland 3, of whom Laurese Glover will be on hand and talk about the 20 years he did in prison before being exonerated in 2015.

Also speaking, Jeffrey Deskovic, wrongfully convicted at age 16 and Danny Garza from NLG-Sac will talk about being shot by a rubber bullet at the protests in May.

Mark Godsey: “This is coming up THURSDAY. We need to support organizations like Davis Vanguard, who are watchdogs for the court system. With the decline of investigative journalism, we’ll need more Vanguards to keep them honest. Please tune in, and please consider a small donation to Davis Vanguard.”

Jeffrey Deskovic: “Their keynote speaker is Mark Godsey of the Ohio Innocence Project. I was their keynote last year and have continued to collaborate with them in a number of ways as we fight wrongful conviction together, including but definitely not limited to their publishing my “Looking Back” articles [https://www.davisvanguard.org/tag/looking-back/] Honored to have been invited to speak again this year on the “under card.””

Proceeds go to the Vanguard Court Watch project covering courts from Sacramento to San Francisco.

Reserve your spot today: http://vanguard-godsey.eventbrite.com