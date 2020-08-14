First Time DUI Offender Sentenced to 6 Days in Yolo County Jail

By Kelly Moran

WOODLAND – In late September of 2019, Anthony Brian Hendrickson was doing a little drinking. Well, more than a little.

He eventually was arrested on three misdemeanor counts: driving under the influence, and two counts of having excessive blood alcohol content or BAC, and refusing to take a chemical test.

In his Pretrial Conference at Yolo County Superior Court, Hendrickson admitted to having a BAC level of not a little over the .08 level, but way over the limit at .20 percent.

Defense Attorney Fidel Martinez, who represented Hendrickson in court, submitted a no contest plea on behalf of his client to section 23152, subdivision B of California’s vehicle code which makes it illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 percent or higher.

Hendrickson’s concession to a BAC level of .20 brings the added charge of excessive blood alcohol which addresses any BAC at .15 percent or over.

Deputy District Attorney Michelle Serafin agreed to dismiss the rest of Hendrickson’s case with Hendrickson’s compliance to the plea agreement of admitting a BAC of .20 percent.

Judge Fall announced that Hendrickson will have to spend six days in Yolo County jail, followed by three years on probation with several restrictions, including enrolling in an alcohol education class approved by the court.

“He is not to consume alcohol for the first six months, not to drink to excess, and don’t drive after consumption of any alcohol within four hours or with a BAC over .01 percent,” explained the judge.

He is also subject to testing for alcohol in the system if stopped and suspected of driving under the influence.

Although this is the defendant’s first DUI offense, Hendrickson will have to pay $1,950, and has until 9 a.m. Sept. 22 to surrender himself into custody for his six day stint in jail.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9