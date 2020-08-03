Gallery Cheers Defendant After He Reads Letter Apologizing for Domestic Violence

By Nick Domenici

FRESNO – A defendant here in Sacramento County Superior Court late last week who was about to be released after serving six months for domestic violence, did more than he to do – and for that he got a courtroom applause.

“You have a fan-club now,” chirped Judge Francine Zepeda after Thomas Clark received cheers when he took responsibility for his actions through a letter he read out loud to the gallery directed towards the victim.

Clark, 28, was arrested on the night of May 7, 2018 for allegedly committing domestic violence to his girlfriend and son, while being under the influence of alcohol. The information on the incident were not detailed during court but he was in violation of Penal Code 245 (4a), Assault By Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Penal Code 273.5 (5a) Inflicting Corporal Injury On A Spouse/Cohabitant.

However, during the hearing, he showed his sorrow through a letter that stated, “My actions can never be taken back after the harm I have caused to my girlfriend, but most importantly my son. Since being behind bars, I have been troubled by my inexcusable actions that took placed on May 7, 2018. I want to be the better man, and put this behind me, so I can be there for my son.”

The defendant, showed his commitment to correcting his behavior by participating in an outreach program pertaining to alcohol abuse while incarcerated. In addition, he has been in good standing with system, receiving 180 days credit for actual time on top of the 180 days served, for a total of 360 days.

Upon his release last week for time-served, Clark was placed on a three-year probation period and issued a no-contact order with the victim. For his son, he was granted a peaceful contact order, but has to hire private counsel to be in contact with him.

