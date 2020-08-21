Breaking News
Judge Grants Bail, but Increases It 10 times to $250,000

Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region
By Jacqueline Gomez

SACRAMENTO – A defendant was granted bail here in Sacramento County Superior Court this week, despite three felony charges, including death threats to his victim and victim’s mother just 17 days after he was released from prison.

But he’s going to pay a heavy price to be free—the judge increased a low bail by 10 times to $250,000.

Although he had a restraining order put in place for the victim, the three counts allegedly committed by Lawrence Lowery consisted of threats to that victim to commit crime resulting in death or bodily injury, along with a count for a second violation within seven years.

With $25,000 in bail originally set, Deputy District Attorney Tara Crabill requested “no bail” for the accused.

Assistant Public Defender Samantha Ting opposed this request, arguing, “Really nothing is no bail under the COVID emergency schedule.” This schedule has forced judges to be more flexible with bail in fear of risk of COVID-19 within overcrowded prisons.

The prosecutor proceeded to emphasize the nature of the event in which Lawrence allegedly shouted, “I will kill you b***h, you are going to die.”

Judge Scott L. Tedmon proceeded to read the police report in court, which described the defendant clearly being within distance of violating the restraining order and having been there for approximately four hours before police arrived. Lowery had sent about 50 text messages to the victim since 10 p.m. the night before.

Apparent video proof of the death threats was obtained in back of the police vehicle where Lowery was recorded stating, “I will kill you b***h.”

Prosecutor Crabill took this opportunity to point out the threat this individual posed to the People after being released from prison so recently, and that he should be made an exception to the COVID emergency schedule. .

The judge hesitated, but ultimately denied the “no bail” but increased the amount from $25,000 to $250,000.

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

