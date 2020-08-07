Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Lawyer Convinces Defendant to Switch Plea in Preliminary Hearing

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
69 Views
Share:

By Julian Verdon

SACRAMENTO – Kyrie Woods Richardson was thinking of pleading not guilty here at his Sacramento County Superior Court preliminary hearing—until his attorney pulled him aside to “chat.”

Initially, Richardson was set to plead not guilty but after consulting with his attorney he entered a no contest plea. Before doing so, Judge Michael Savage advised Richardson of the rights he would give up by entering into a no contest plea, which Richardson acknowledged.

Richardson’s attorney, Corey Thornhill, thanked Judge Savage for explaining to Richardson the consequences of waiving his right to trial. Judge Savage responded, “I know you worked hard to get that [plea], so absolutely.”

Richardson also stated he is not entering his pleas under any form of duress, coercion, or outside influence, and is making them from his own free will.

Richardson is charged with two felonies, including assault with the intent to cause great bodily harm and the second being assault with a deadly weapon.

Richardson and the first victim had gotten into a verbal argument when Richardson attacked the victim, knocking him unconscious. The victim awoke in the hospital with injuries.

Regarding the second charge, Deputy District Attorney Kristin Hayes stated, “[Mr. Richardson] was convicted of the crime of assault with a deadly weapon.”

Richardson didn’t argue—he accepted these facts in court.

The latter charge, assault with a deadly weapon, counts as a serious felony. Therefore, Richardson has one strike against him under California’s Three Strike Sentencing Law.

Defense counsel Thornhill wanted to make it clear that his client “is admitting to a prior strike,” assault with a deadly weapon, and the other charge, assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, does not qualify for a strike.

California’s Three Strike Sentencing Law mandates a judge to sentence a defendant convicted of a felony to 25 years to life if the defendant was also convicted of felonies that constitute two or more prior strikes. Richardson only has one prior strike under his name and is less likely to receive a harsher sentence if he were to reoffend.

His attorney, Thornhill, asked for a four-year prison sentence. Since Richardson already admitted to a prior strike that doubled his term from four to eight years in state prison and his attorney was attempting to lessen the pain of a longer sentence.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 7 at 8:30 in the morning.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (530) 400-2512


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for