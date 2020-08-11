Lawyer Has Warrant for Missing Court – Now He and Client have Same Lawyer

By Nick Domenici

WOODLAND – In a major plotline twist here in Yolo County Superior Court Monday, it was the lawyer who was in hot water with a warrant for his arrest as he began his case representing a Daniel James Rugg.

Attorney Michael Stewart appeared in court on behalf of Rugg, who didn’t make an appearance, because Stewart was appearing “977” for him as legal counsel.

However, it turned out that defense counsel Stewart had a bench warrant out for his arrest for not appearing in court for a prior DUI case.

For clarification, this is not Stewart’s first run-in with the law – all together he has three DUI offenses on his record. And, of course, he was representing Rugg.

But, since Stewart is in legal trouble himself, he relieved himself of his duties of representing Rugg. Gary Talesfore , a criminal defense attorney who specializes in DUI, Domestic Violence, and Drug Charges, has been appointed to represent Stewart and Rugg in the two different matters.

Attorney Stewart and his former client Rugg will still have something in common, just not the one they envisioned – they’ll both have the same attorney as their cases wind through the courts.

Both cases are scheduled to continue on Sept. 10.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9