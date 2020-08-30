Letter: Portland Mayor’s Response to President Trump – ‘Stay Away, Please'”

Portland has experienced ongoing struggles with protesters. Last night it was reported that someone was shot and killed, and pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters clashed.

The pro-Trump rally drew hundreds of trucks, with clashes between them and counter-protesters in the streets, and with people shooting paintball guns from the beds of pickup trucks and protesters throwing objects back at them.

Media accounts have noted that Portland has seen nightly demonstrations since May, but in recent days, right-wing demonstrations have also sprung up in the city.

In his letter, Mayor Ted Wheeler, writing to Trump noted, “When you sent the Feds to Portland last month, you made the situation far worse. Your offer to repeat that disaster is a cynical attempt to stoke fear and distract us from the real work of our city.”

Here is the full letter:

August 28, 2020

Dear President Trump:

Yet again, you said you offered to aid Portland by sending in federal law enforcement to our city.

On behalf of the City of Portland: No thanks.

We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery. Portlanders are onto you. We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection.

There is no place for looting, arson, or vandalism in our city. There is no room here for racist violence or those who wish to bring their ideology of hate into our community. Those who commit criminal acts will be apprehended and prosecuted under the law.

Tens of thousands of Portlanders have peacefully protested and marched for the noble cause of fixing our broken criminal justice system. They are part of the proud progressive tradition of Portlanders fighting for justice – from racial justice to economic justice to environmental justice.

When you sent the Feds to Portland last month, you made the situation far worse. Your offer to repeat that disaster is a cynical attempt to stoke fear and distract us from the real work of our city.

In Portland, we are focused on coming together as a community to solve the serious challenges we face due to systemic racism, a global pandemic and an economic recession.

Stay away, please.

Signed,

Ted Wheeler

Mayor of Portland

