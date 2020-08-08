Nine to Run For City Council; Ballots Arguments For DISC; No Opposition to Measure J Renewal

The nomination period for city council closed on Friday – even though Brett Lee opted not to run – two of the districts have incumbents seeking re-election with the third having no incumbent at all. This is the first election that will be run under the district format.

District 2

Brett Lee made the decision not to seek a third term. However, Will Arnold, decided to run for a second term. Will Arnold will face Dillan Horton, a former UC Davis student who has been very active politically as the chair of Police Advisory Commission and a former member of the Vanguard Board. Colin Walsh is running as well – Walsh is a graduate of Davis High and serves on the Tree Commission.

District 3

Lucas Frerichs will run for his third term in November. He will face Larry Guenther is running for a second time after finishing 5th in 2018.

District 5

The only district with no incumbent – there was no elected councilmember residing in this district. However, two term former Councilmember Rochelle Swanson is back and running after a two year exit from the council. She will face three opponents. Josh Chapman is the past president of the Davis Downtown Business Association and owner of Armadillo Records. Connor Gorman and Kelsey fortunate are both graduate students.

As Larry Guenther noted this past week, with district elections, no longer is it nine people running for three spots. Now it is three districts where it is winner takes all, single member districts and that means to unseat an incumbent – you have to run against the incumbent.

The Vanguard is in the process of interviewing the candidates and will also be starting weekly questions shortly.

No Opposition to Measure J – or should I say Measure D

The ordinance that will extend the sunset of Measure J – the Citizens’ Right to Vote on Future Use of Open Space and Agricultural Lands) to December 31, 2030 and makes minor technical changes to the Ordinance – has no opposition.

Measure B- Ballot Arguments – Davis Innovation and Sustainability Campus (DISC)

Argument in Favor of Measure B

We’re among the hundreds of residents and community leaders who have worked for over two decades to fulfill Davis’ vision of becoming home to a world-class, university-related research center. It will create a place to advance discoveries that will improve lives around the globe while providing sustainable local jobs, affordable housing, economic stimulus and millions of dollars of benefit to our city.

We’re enthusiastically voting Yes on B to approve the Davis Innovation and Sustainability Campus (DISC) – the exciting culmination of years of planning.

Voting Yes on B will improve our local economy and quality of life by:

Confronting the city’s housing crisis with new residential units including the city’s single biggest investment ever in affordable housing.

Leading world progress on the environment – the first project of its kind in the nation to power all buildings with 100% clean energy while stimulating advancements in agriculture, biotech, green-tech, and food science research.

Creating many local, green and good-paying jobs onsite and new employment opportunities throughout the community for people with diverse skills and passions.

Generating more than $1.3 million annually in new revenues for the Davis Joint Unified School District, to enhance educational opportunities for our kids.

Adding a net $5 million annually to the City of Davis’ budget to support essential services and amenities like parks, greenbelts, and sports facilities without raising taxes.

DISC is unanimously supported by our City Council. Vote Yes on B to create jobs of the future that will retain our highly educated workforce, make the local economy greener and more resilient, build on UC Davis’ reputation as a cutting-edge global research innovator, and add new parks and recreational sports fields that make Davis a special and interesting place to live

Signers: Mayor Gloria Partida, Former Assemblymember Helen Thomson, School Board Member Bob Poppenga, Gerald Bruan, and Pam Marrone

Argument Against Measure B

The Davis Innovation and Sustainability Campus (DISC) is neither innovative nor sustainable. It is a massive, car-centric, sprawling business park that will forever change Davis for the worse.

Crushing Traffic Gridlock

DISC is predicted to add more than 24,000 daily car trips onto Mace Blvd. when completed. But instead of guaranteeing specific reductions of this huge traffic burden on an already overly congested thoroughfare, the City is only requiring DISC to create a future Transportation Demand Management Program. But “figuring it all later” is not a plan.

We already know how poorly the City managed the still unresolved “Mace Mess” traffic fiasco on Mace Blvd. that backed up traffic for hours. That gridlock was due to the addition of only 400+ cars/day. How can Mace Blvd. possibly handle another 24,000 cars/day without turning it into a parking lot?

Spiraling Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Directly resulting from this debilitating traffic, these greenhouse gas emissions will destroy our City’s Climate Emergency Resolution mandating carbon neutrality by 2040. The projected unmitigated emissions from DISC alone will increase the City’s annual emissions by 8% or over 83 million pounds/year!

Although the Developer promises DISC will be carbon neutral, this can only be achieved by buying cheap offsite carbon credits that do nothing to reduce the City’s real carbon footprint. It is unfair to burden our children and grandchildren with this legacy of harmful greenhouse gases for the sake of Developer profits.

Lucrative Entitlements on Prime Farmland

It’s bad enough this developer will gain lucrative commercial zoning entitlements to pave over 200 acres of farmland, destroying habitat for sensitive species like Burrowing Owls and our last remaining views of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Sacramento skyline.

The Developer also proposes satisfying the City’s agricultural buffer requirement by encroaching on the Mace-25 Open Space purchased with taxpayer funds. This is a breach of the public’s trust.

Signers: Roberta Milstein, Nancy Price, David Abramson, Juliette Beck, and Alan Pryor