Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Portland Police Continue to Tangle with Protesters and Media (Video)

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
(1) Comment
15 Views
Share:

by Roman Mendoza

August 25th was the 90th consecutive day of protests in Portland. This group marched from Shemanski Park to Portland City Hall. Within 10 minutes of reaching city hall Portland Police Bureau declared a riot, despite any visible signs of criminal activity. A few minutes later they bull rushed the protesters and made at least 4 arrests, targeting those protesters with shields.

Throughout the night I was accosted by police as I attempted to record more arrests. Police physically moved me twice. I was not interfering with their work, but they approached me while I was recording. They also refused to identify themselves by badge or name, or point me to a commanding or ranking officer.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

One thought on “Portland Police Continue to Tangle with Protesters and Media (Video)”

  1. Keith Olsen

    Here’s another account of what happened on the night of Aug. 25 in Portland:

    Rioters in Portland tried to set city hall on fire Tuesday during another chaotic night that resulted in the arrest of nearly two dozen people.
    A crowd of about 150 people gathered at Shemanski Park around 9:30 p.m. and set off on a march to city hall — where they were met by police, Fox 12 Oregon reported.
    The unruly mob chucked eggs and bottles at police officers, while smashing windows and spray-painting the building. An unlawful assembly was declared, with police urging the crowd via loudspeaker to disperse or face arrest.
    Some rioters pointed green lasers at officers’ eyes, police said in a press release. Meanwhile, a blue laser was shone into the eyes of another officer three times.
    Twenty-three people were arrested — including one for burglary who had the word “Press” affixed to their clothes. Two juveniles were detained.

    https://nypost.com/2020/08/26/portland-rioters-try-to-burn-city-hall-during-protests/

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for