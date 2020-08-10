Solano County Jail – Weekly Highlights – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CA Jails

By Nikki Suzani

Highlights (August 3rd – August 10th)

Solano County Jail has no active cases in custody, but two more positive cases have been identified since last week, bringing the total to 4 cases since testing began. It is unclear whether the two positives this week were released or recovered.

284 total tests have been administered as of Aug. 10 — an increase of 53 tests since last week.

The increase in testing is a step in the right direction. Last week, only one test was conducted in the jail. By administering more tests, more people can utilize the jail’s monitored medical housing units designed for those who display symptoms or are confirmed positive.

The jail is varying unlock times for when people are able to come out of their cells in hopes of allowing them to “socially distance,” with less crowded areas during recreational time.

Additionally, the jail has limited non-essential and contractor work on the facilities, are only allowing for video calls with the exception of professional or legal in-person visitation, and have granted each person with one free hour of video visitation each week.

Source: Deputy Leron Cummings, the Public Information Officer, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Shai Davis, Public Information Officer, Solano County Public Health Office.