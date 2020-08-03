Minimal Testing & Defining Asymptomatic Cases As Recovered – How Santa Rita Jail Brought Down Its COVID-19 Case Count Amidst An Outbreak – Weekly Highlights – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CA Jails

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Dashboard updates daily M-F)

By Larkin White

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Outcomes

As of August 2, the recent outbreak in Santa Rita Jail appears to be subsiding, in sync with a decrease in new daily cases across Alameda County as a whole. The jail has continued to test so minimally throughout the recent outbreak that it undermines the credibility of the reported number of active cases. It was likely much larger than reported.

COVID-19 in Santa Rita Jail

Santa Rita Jail has administered only 179 COVID-19 tests in the last week — less than 10% of the people incarcerated there — and seen 5 new recorded cases. This suggests that more people than recorded have the virus, especially given the frequency of asymptomatic cases.

After over 100 people tested positive two weeks ago, the jail has continued to test far less than would be necessary to produce reliable information on how many incarcerated people have the virus. On Tuesday, they did not administer any tests at all.

Decarcerate Alameda County, a community organization containing family members of people held in SRJ, has demanded that the jail offer testing to everyone incarcerated there once a month. This would require over 400 tests a week.

It should be noted that the outbreak does appear to be dying down. The week before, 194 tests were administered with 23 coming back positive.

Nonetheless, over the last several weeks, the jail’s daily COVID-19 reports have become error-prone, further undermining the credibility of the Sheriff’s Office. In fact, testimony from people currently and formerly incarcerated in the jail claims that they manipulate testing to keep numbers low.

The most transparent example of this is their depiction of recovery from the virus. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office tweeted on Monday that 128 of the 196 people in Santa Rita Jail who have tested positive have recovered. The count has now reached 144.

Yet Office spokesman Sergeant Ray Kelly told Davis Vanguard that asymptomatic people with COVID-19 are considered “recovered” once they have failed to show symptoms for only four days. The vast majority of these people still have the virus in their system and are, in fact, still required by the jail to stay in the quarantine zone for two weeks after testing positive.

The jail’s quarantine of positive or symptomatic people also hints at more going on than the number of active cases would suggest.

Housing units (HU) 2D, 24 ABC, and 35 ABC were quarantined on Tuesday, a day after the tweet boasting about recovery, despite HU 35’s recent release from an unexplained 19-day quarantine on Saturday, July 25. They were meant to quarantine until August 11, but appear to have been released on Thursday, just two days later, with no explanation.

HU 22B’s quarantine was also extended by 2 days this week without explanation.

Santa Rita Jail and Alameda County

Santa Rita Jail is currently holding 1877 incarcerated people. Although the population is down 720 from March 1, it is up significantly from a low of 1726 on April 25.

Additionally, because the jail regularly brings in and releases people, the number of different people in the jail over the last week is actually substantially higher than 1877.

The recent outbreak appears to be synchronous with a peak in daily cases across Alameda County as a whole. They even share a date where they both saw the highest number of cases: July 17. This suggests that the outbreak in Santa Rita Jail has died down in part because of the surrounding county, rather than entirely because of the actions of jail staff.

Prison Staff Report

There are currently 12 staff and contractors with active COVID-19 infections.

Staff case numbers have held this week as several staff contracted and recovered from COVID-19. There has been a cumulative total of 51 cases, three more than last week. There were two deaths last weekend, the only deaths so far.

Although staff are typically ordered to stay home if they have been exposed to the virus, the jail’s official policy states that if they are understaffed, asymptomatic staff are allowed to return to work. This poses a serious risk considering that well over half of the people who catch COVID-19 have only mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office updates their website daily with COVID-19 case and testing numbers from the jail. It should be noted that many daily reports during the last two weeks have had errors which were addressed only when asked about. Darby Aono, a Berkeley Law student, has been recording the daily reports in a spreadsheet going back to early spring.