Yes on Measure B Campaign Kickoff this Wednesday Featuring Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry & Mayor Gloria Partida

Special to the Vanguard

The campaign to approve the Davis Innovation and Sustainability Campus (DISC), Yes on Measure B, is hosting their virtual campaign kickoff this Wednesday, September 2nd at 6 PM. The kickoff will feature community and business leaders including Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Davis Mayor Gloria Partida, Davis Councilmember Dan Carson, and tech-entrepreneur Justin Siegel.

Last month, the Davis City Council unanimously supported placing Measure B on the ballot. If approved by Davis voters, Measure B will authorize construction of a next generation innovation center, The Davis Innovation and Sustainability Campus (DISC), designed to be a magnet for knowledge-based businesses in clean technology and sustainable agriculture. DISC will provide record-level affordable housing and be the first of its kind to provide 100% clean energy.

The entire Davis community is invited to join the campaign kickoff. To join the kickoff, register here: http://bit.ly/yesonbkickoff.

For more information on the Yes on Measure B campaign, please visit https://www.davisforb.com.