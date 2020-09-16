Breaking News
ACLU Sues Palo Alto over Discriminatory Policy that Denies Non-Residents Access to Public Park

Civil Rights
By Cailin Garcia

Palo Alto — Foothills Park in Palo Alto is a scenic area well known for its nature trails, grassy hills, and strikingly green flora.

But this beautiful park is now the center of a civil rights controversy because of a discriminatory policy that bars non-residents from entering without being faced with high fines or potential jail time.

The ACLU Foundation of Northern California has teamed up with Munger, Tolles & Olson, LLP to act against this policy by filing a lawsuit against the City of Palo Alto, charging the Foothills Park non-resident policy is not only unconstitutional, but also highlights Palo Alto’s well-documented history of racial discrimination.

According to the complaint filed by the ACLU in Santa Clara County Superior Court, the Palo Alto ordinance violates both the U.S. and California Constitutions by infringing on plaintiffs’ rights to freedom of movement, freedom of speech, and freedom of assembly.

The suit’s plaintiffs include the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People of San Jose/Silicon Valley (NAACP) and 10 individuals who are residents of Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, and neighboring communities throughout Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties.

The complaint maintains that the non-resident ban “traces its roots to an era when racial discrimination in and around the City was open and notorious,” citing past racist policies enforced by Palo Alto government agencies, lending institutions, realtors’ associations, and private individuals.

The ACLU alleges that Palo Alto’s population reflects the city’s racist past – only 1.6 percent of Palo Alto’s residents are African American.

“Palo Alto’s exclusion of its neighbors violates the civil rights of communities who too often still find those rights under threat: Black and Brown communities,” said William S. Freeman, Senior Counsel at the ACLU Foundation of Northern California.

Plaintiff Alysa Cisneros said the park’s policy had personally affected her, noting, “This past Fourth of July, I took my daughter to Foothills Park to protest the exclusion of non-residents. The park ranger turned us away from the entrance because we do not live in Palo Alto. On this most American of holidays, we were reminded of the inequities that still exist in our own backyards. I want to show my daughter that it is important to face the things that are wrong in our communities, and to work to do something about them.”

Rev. Jethroe Moore II, President of the NAACP of San Jose/Silicon Valley, issued a statement on the Foothills Park lawsuit, emphasizing the importance of allowing public access to the park amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In our communities, we need more inclusive spaces. We need public green spaces that truly reflect the meaning of the word ‘public’—‘for the people.’ This is even more important during this time of global pandemic, when outdoor public areas are some of the few places where we can safely and responsibly enjoy time away from our homes. This experience should not be exclusive to those who hold the most racial and socioeconomic privilege,” said Moore.

The ACLU also aims to use the suit to stop Palo Alto from using public funds to enforce the discriminatory policy. Several plaintiffs expressed negative feelings about their tax dollars being put toward preventing others from entering the park, including LaDoris Cordell, a retired Superior Court judge and former member of the Palo Alto City Council.

“I cannot in good conscience sit by while the city of Palo Alto uses my tax dollars to perpetuate the exclusion of people from public spaces in my community. The practice of blocking non-residents from Foothills Park perpetuates inequity, and it must end,” said Cordell.

Plaintiff and Palo Alto business owner Gwen Gasque also weighed in: “As a Black woman who grew up in the segregated South, I find this ordinance particularly offensive. Even though I own a business in Palo Alto and have for many years paid taxes that fund the park, I cannot enter it.”

“I attended schools in the Palo Alto Unified School District for many years, I currently work and serve as a volunteer in nonprofit organizations in Palo Alto, and have spent much of my career in public service. Yet I am barred from entering the public grounds of Foothills Park,” said Laura Martinez, who is not only a plaintiff but also the former Mayor of East Palo Alto.

“It is time for Palo Alto to end its exclusionary policy and welcome all members of the surrounding community to Foothills Park,” Martinez concluded.

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

19 thoughts on “ACLU Sues Palo Alto over Discriminatory Policy that Denies Non-Residents Access to Public Park”

  1. Keith Olsen

    So it’s okay to have racially segregated safe spaces on college campuses but it’s somehow racist for Palo Alto to have a resident only, not based on race, city park?

          1. David Greenwald

            Exclusion is often about race. It’s not like they have a sign in 2020 that says, ‘no n-words allowed’ – you seem to be suggesting anything short of that is not only permissible but it’s not racially based. That’s just absurd.

            White men have had the longest and broadest access to higher education in the United States. They have not been subjected to the same systematic exclusion. So I have a hard time taking some of this stuff seriously. Especially when there are advantages to people of color, often distinct minorities on campus having a place to come together with people from similar backgrounds who may have experienced similar racism or microaggressions could provide the type of supportive environment these students need to graduate, particularly if they feel silenced or not validated elsewhere on campus.

            Comparing that to an ordinance by a city to exclude non-residents from a public park is really pushing it in my view. And another distractive comment by you, aimed at pushing conversations away from uncomfortable subjects and toward more comfortable ones by you.

    2. Alan Miller

      I’m wit’cha KO.  I do not believe the solution to racial exclusion is racial exclusion.  I understand the ‘now it’s our turn, former oppressors’ mindset.  It’s not invalid.  But any outright racial exclusion on a public facility is morally dangerous policy.

  2. Bill Marshall

    For one big thing, there is a difference between denial of public facilities and having a designated space.

    Yes… like schools, restrooms and water fountains in the deep south in the 30’s-50’s… right…

    All public facilities, with designations as to who they were for…

    1. Keith Olsen

      Last time I looked it wasn’t the 30’s – 50’s.

      So how do you feel about having designated areas on campus for designated races?  Sounds like a 30’s-50’s type of thing.  You think?

  3. Bill Marshall

    Comparing that to an ordinance by a city to exclude non-residents from a public park is really pushing it in my view.   

    Yet…

    Exclusion is often about race.  [As is “inclusion”, by your own admission…]

    And (from posted article)…

    “Palo Alto’s exclusion of its neighbors violates the civil rights of communities who too often still find those rights under threat: Black and Brown communities,” said William S. Freeman, Senior Counsel at the ACLU Foundation of Northern California.

    Same could be said about campus facilities that have inclusive/exclusive rules for use…
     

    1. Bill Marshall

      I guess we could designate Arroyo Park as only resident, POC, only…

      Or Community Park as resident only… (kiss the soccer tourneys goodbye)…

      Or, declare the DJUSD schools ‘resident only’…

      1. David Greenwald

        If you read the suit, you see that’s probably not true.

        “But the Park is a gated paradise that unconstitutionally excludes non-residents. The ban on non-residents traces its roots to an era when racial discrimination in and around the City was open and notorious. It is long past time to relegate this unlawful exclusion to the dustbin of history. Plaintiffs seek injunctive and declaratory relief to end the City’s unconstitutional prohibition against entry by non-residents into the Park, and to prevent the City’s wasteful and unlawful expenditure of public funds to enforce the prohibition. ”

        So they believe even the restriction is unconstitutional.

  4. David Greenwald

    “It’s this kind of reasoning that makes people just shake their heads that everything has to be about race.”

    Also I think your comment is incredibly naive.  Underlying politics is race.  The political divide in this country is a racial divide.  So of course every political issue is ultimately about race – IT HAS TO BE BY DEFINITION.

    I understand, you’re a white male of privilege living in an upper middle class privileged white community and you don’t see this every day.

    But the biggest predictor of how you are going to vote is ideology and the biggest predictor of ideology by far is race.  There are some gender effects.  But the vast majority of white people will vote for Trump this year and the vast majority of people of color will vote for Biden.  There are effects for gender and religion and geography, but they are dwarfed by race.  Whites in the south  vote for Republicans, Blacks in the South vote for Democrats.

    So yes – everything is about race.  When you are a person of color, what’s different, is you are confronted with that issue every day, while whites can often live without confronting it most of the time.

    1. Bill Marshall

      But the biggest predictor of how you are going to vote is ideology and the biggest predictor of ideology by far is race. 

      So yes – everything is about race. 

      And who passed the laws to end discrimination?  Who signed those into law?  Thought it was white males, but I guess I don’t know my history as well as I thought I did…

      May more folk come to realize “everything is about humanity”, rather than “everything is about race”… but many will hold on to that “everything is about race”, as did Bull Connor, David Duke, George Wallace (in his earlier years… he had a ‘revelation’ when he was shot by a white man), etc.

      So “everything is about race” is an ignoble, time-honored “concept”… interesting to see who promulgates it.

