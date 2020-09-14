Announcement: Launching the UC Davis Vanguard

We are excited to announce that this week, we are launching the UC Davis Vanguard. It will be a fully student-run newspaper published online on the Vanguard. Giving students a powerful platform to amplify their collective voices into the community on a range of issues.

The UC Davis Vanguard will operate with two co-editors and eight desk editors.

The co-editors in chief are Linh Nguyen and Julietta Bisharyan. The two of them have been court watch interns since January as well as experience on student newspapers.

We feature four news desks: City News, Campus News, Social Justice News and Student Opinion.

The news desks features four desks: City News Desk led by Jordan Varney and Lauren Smith. Campus News desk: Stacy Hernandez and Anastasia Guevara. The Social Justice News Desk: Ritobrita Mishra and Gabriela Tsudik. And the Student Opinion desk led by Susan Jurado and Gisselle Zaragoza.

The UC Davis Vanguard will publish daily and post throughout the day and features about 30 staff writers.