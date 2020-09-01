Jail Populations Increase In Santa Rita Jail & LA Jails Despite COVID-19 Risks – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CA Jails

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Page 1: San Francisco County Jails, Page 2: Alameda County Jail, Page 3: LA & OC County Jails, Page 4: Sacramento County Jail, Page 5 & 6: BSCC Data – All County Jails & Juvenile Detention Facilities)

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

Five incarcerated people in Santa Rita Jail recovered from COVID-19 on Aug. 31, dropping the number of active positive cases to three.

All of the incarcerated people confirmed positive with COVID-19 are asymptomatic. No new cases have been reported. There have been 243 total confirmed cases since testing began. One new staff case was reported, raising the total number of staff cases to 54.

Only three more tests have been completed since Aug 30. This is a relatively low number, considering that on average, about 30 tests are completed each day. This is also concerning because over 30 tests were pending results from the previous days. There are currently 32 tests pending results.

The jail population increased by 30, raising the total population to 1939 people.

Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office updates their website daily with COVID-19 case and testing numbers from the jail. It should be noted that many daily reports during the last month have had errors which were addressed only when asked about. Darby Aono, a Berkeley Law student, has been recording the daily reports in a spreadsheet going back to early spring.

2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

As of Thursday, Aug. 27, two new positive cases have been recorded, which brings the total to 46 confirmed cases. Of these, 37 have been released while active. In the SF Jail system, there are two total active cases in custody.

7 people have recovered in custody— this number has decreased to take into account the false positive test

3. Solano County – Highlights

Solano County Jail

As of Aug. 17, there is 1 active case of COVID-19 in the jail. Since testing began in June, there have been five total confirmed cases. 421 total tests have been administered, 137 more than last week.



Solano Juvenile Detention Center

As of Aug. 17, there are still no confirmed cases in the JDF. All individuals are tested at intake and are able to request another test if necessary.

4. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

As of Aug. 3, there are no confirmed cases from a total of 34 tests administered in the jail. These 32 tests were conducted within a jail population of 193 persons. 2 people remain in medical isolation in the jail.

Yolo County Juvenile Hall

As of July 13, Juvenile Hall reported one positive case out of the 24 tests conducted.

According to Yolo County Counsel, Phil Pogledich, “The one positive case is for a youth that tested at a local hospital before he was detained”.

Data shows that the youth who tested positive was released while he was still COVID-19 active.

5. Sacramento County – Highlights

As of Aug. 19, there are 59 confirmed cases in Sacramento County Jail.

This reflects a 228% increase in positive cases since July 14 when the jail reported only 18 cases.

Over the last five weeks, there have been 28 new active cases in custody (increase of 300%).

1,162 more incarcerated people have been tested since July 14 (increase of 60%).

Over the last seven weeks 31 cases have been released while active.

There are 2 active cases at the Youth Detention Center, while there were 0 positive cases reported on July 16.

Sacramento Jail’s COVID-19 cover-up – https://www.davisvanguard.org/2020/08/sacramento-jails-covid-19-coverup-public-information-violations/

6. LA County – Highlights

LA Jail:

As of September 1, there are 47 active cases of COVID-19 in the LA Jail system.

Of the 47 active cases – 32 are symptomatic and 15 are asymptomatic. Since testing began, 2859 individuals have recovered and 245 have been released. The total number of tests administered is 21,146.

Since yesterday, 158 new individuals have been booked and 257 have been released, which reflects a net population increase of 99 people.

There are 67 individuals currently in isolation and 35 pending test results.

Note: According to LASD, isolation is designated for individuals with a temperature of 100.4 or higher, or exhibiting certain flu-like symptoms consistent with an upper respiratory infection. All patients in isolation/under observation have either tested positive or are pending results. Further, quarantine is designated for individuals who have had close contact with someone pending test results or a positive patient.

7. Orange County – Highlights

As of September 1, there have been 537 total confirmed cases in the Orange County Jail system.

Currently, there are 18 active cases and 51 tests pending results.

At this time, there are 18 incarcerated people in medical isolation due to exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is close to administering a total of 4,000 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

8. Santa Clara County – Highlights

On Tuesday Aug. 25, there are only six active cases in custody. This reflects a decrease of 12 cases since the day before, when there were 18 active cases. Less than two weeks ago, there were 91 confirmed active cases in the Santa Clara County jail system, the highest number of cases since the pandemic began. In late May, number of confirmed active cases was similar to those observed today. To date, there have been 6293 tests completed.

Sources:

Alameda County: County Sheriff’s Office updates their website at the end of the day with case and testing numbers from the jail —https://www.alamedacountysheriff.org/admin_covid19.php.

SF County: Director of Communications – San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

Solano County: Deputy Leron Cummings, the Public Information Officer, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Shai Davis, Public Information Officer, Solano County Public Health Office.

Yolo County: Lieutenant Matt Davis, Yolo County Sheriff’s Department and Yolo County Counsel Philip Pogledich

LA County: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Custody Division COVID-19 Fact Sheet: https://lasd.org/covid19updates/

Orange County: Orange County Sheriff’s Department: https://www.ocsd.org/about_ocsd/covid_19

Santa Clara County: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/sheriff/COVID19/Pages/Population-COVID-19-Tracking.aspx

By Larkin White, Susana Jurado, Nikki Suzani, Jaden Schneider, Anna Judson, Linh Nguyen & Aparna Komarla