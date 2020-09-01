Breaking News
Another COVID-19 Death in Correctional Training Facility, Soledad – CDCR Death Toll Reaches 58 – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR

Breaking News, Civil Rights, Health Issues, State of California
As of September 1, there have been 10,658 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the CDCR system, with 1,251 active and in custody. There have been 58 deaths across the system thus far.

  • There has been a death at Correctional Training Facility (CTF) in Soledad. This is the first reported death at CTF.
  • California City Correctional Facility (CAC) has resolved all four confirmed COVID-19 cases. CAC has tested 36% of its population in the last two weeks.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. The tested count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

Reporting by Julietta Bisharyan, Nick Gardner & Aparna Komarla

