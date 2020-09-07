Conflicting, Confusing Testimony Dominate Shooting Hearing; Trial Set

By Martimeano Villa

SACRAMENTO – Wild, intricate tales and conflicting testimony from multiple witnesses for the defense and prosecution dominated a preliminary hearing here in Sacramento County Superior Court Friday for defendant Ray Mackey, who is accused of shooting two people multiple times with an automatic weapon.

Four witnesses were called, two by Assistant Public Defender Mike Holmes and two by Deputy District Attorney Mai Trieu.

The story began, allegedly, the night of May 15, when victim #1 walked to the local 7-Eleven near his home, but was allegedly jumped by two assailants, who didn’t badly injure the victim but left the victim frightened.

The two alleged assailants were described by the victim as “two Black guys” with “dreads.” The victim did not report this incident to police or family after it had occurred.

The day following that attack, on May 16, during the birthday party of the victim’s brother, another altercation began between the victim and two young men.

The victim accused the two men as the individuals who attacked him the day prior. One of the men involved in this altercation is one of the witnesses presented by the defense.

The victims received a visit to their home days later, and although the defendant said he “didn’t come here to fight,” he then began to fire his weapon at both victims.

One of the victims was shot twice in the stomach first, and then once to each ankle before falling to the ground. The victim had multiple surgeries, and part of his kidney removed.

The other victim was shot twice in the stomach.

Both victims described the events as happening quickly, and only getting a glimpse of the firearm used, with one describing it as “chrome colored at the top.”

Both witness and victim testimonies differed on many accounts.

The court concluded, based on witness and victim testimonies, that the rapid succession of the firearm indicates the possible use of a semi-automatic weapon.

After considering both witness and victim witness testimonies and the use of deadly force on the victims – considered to be a semi-automatic weapon, the court decided the defendant should stand trial. The next hearing is Sept. 17, at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 61.

