Defendant Allegedly Bites Victim in Domestic Violence Case; Bail Doubles

By Lauren Smith

FRESNO – After hearing defendant Arturo Ruiz bit an alleged victim three times in a domestic violence case, Fresno County Superior Court Judge Glenda Allen-Hill ordered the defendant to be remanded and set bail at $115,000.

According to Deputy District Attorney Heather Spurling, the defendant “has a lengthy criminal history involving multiple convictions for domestic violence charges, specifically a 2015 felony conviction …a 2016 misdemeanor conviction…and also the case in which the defendant is currently charged with” that all involve the same victim.

On June 13, the alleged victim reported to police that she was washing her car when the defendant arrived at her home on a bicycle. The victim told Ruiz to leave, and that if he wanted to see his children he would have to prearrange a visit, according to the restraining order.

With that, the defendant threw a bucket at her. It did not hit her. Ruiz then called her a “bitch” and told her she had “ruined his life.”

Five days later, police officers arrived at a scene where a woman was reported “screaming.” Officers later learned that she was the victim’s roommate.

According to the roommate’s statements to police, Ruiz came over and “began assaulting” the alleged victim, shoving her three times. The victim, who was holding a broom at the time, attempted to use it to protect herself.

As the roommate entered the bedroom where the victim was located, she stated that the victim “begged” her to call the police. Ruiz told the victim that he would leave but demanded that she “first give him a kiss.” However, the victim felt scared to do so because she believed that the defendant would “fight her like he has done in the past.”

The roommate then saw Ruiz grab the victim and bite her “once on the lip, once on the neck and once on the forearm” causing the victim to “cry out in pain.”

As the roommate left the room. She heard “a loud smack” and the victim cry out in pain again. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the victim had “a black eyelid” and “her lower lip showed signs of an injury.”

“This court has concerns about the safety of the alleged victim in this matter,” Judge Allen-Hill stated.

Assistant Public Defender Blaine Sullivan did not object to a protective order for the victim but requested that the defendant stay out of jail based on the “substantial amount of money” already posted.

However, Sullivan stated that if the court wanted to set bail at the schedule amount of $90,000 for one case, he would request that Ruiz be able to “make up the amount” in order to remain out on bail.

Despite Ruiz previously posting $45,000 bail, he was remanded back to jail on a new violation of probation and corporal injury with priors charges.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: