Defendant Facing Twin Counts of Meth Sales and ‘Gang’ Activity after Preliminary Hearing

By Victoria Lembesis

SACRAMENTO – Defendant William Thompson faced one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and one count of battery, as his preliminary hearing for these charges was held Tuesday in Department 42 of Sacramento Superior Court with Judge Allen H. Summer.

Testimony from Officer Marcus Masingale with the Sacramento Police Dept. recounted the incident after Deputy District Attorney Jesse Saucedo told the court Masingale was an expert on possession of meth for the purpose of sales.

Upon finding the pills in Thompson’s possession, Officer Masingale noted that the quantity found in the bedroom was more than for the standard user. Thompson is known to have stated that he knew the pills could be sold for about $2 per pill. According to police records Thompson was taken into custody with $67 and a cellphone on his person.

The prosecutor brought forth evidence from Thompson’s personal Instagram account. Masingale stated that “@willboutabag” was the defendant’s Instagram handle.

The social media posts shown as evidence included photos of pills that Masingale deemed similar to Ecstasy. One of the posts shown stated “Tap In” as a caption, which the officer explained means that anyone interested in purchasing the drugs should call Thompson to purchase. They also found 30 related messages about selling that controlled substance on his Instagram account.

For this case the judge found sufficient evidence to move forward with the trial. The matter is set to return for arraignment on October 13 in Department 62.

Defendant Thompson was also convicted on another case of a gang-related crime. He posted an alleged gang fight on his Instagram. The fight occurred at Arden Fair Mall on March 17. He tagged two alleged gang members, showing one of these men, his co-defendant in the case, fighting with another man and kicking him in the head. The victim in the case noted that no injuries were sustained and stated he participated in a “mutual scuffle.”

Officer Nangle with the Sacramento PD was also called in for testimony as an expert on gang activity and the Oak Park Bloods.

Evidence was shown from the two defendants’ social media profiles where their affiliation with the gang was made clear. Thompson was found in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle with a known Oak Park Bloods gang member.

The hearing for both co-defendants to return on this matter is October 14 at 1:30.

