Defendant Hits Officer With Car Door While Being Served a Restraining Order

By Victoria Lembesis

SACRAMENTO – Defendant Natasha Johnson allegedly admitted to police she may have gone “a little crazy” when they tried to serve her with a restraining order – now, after a preliminary hearing in front of Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Allen Summer Thursday, she faces a January trial for felony interference with a peace officer, and misdemeanor battery on a peace officer

On August 8, 2019 at 4:25 p.m., Officer Mohammad Karimi was called out at the defendant’s residence, where he was met by the father of the defendant’s children, who noted he had been granted full custody of his children and was at Johnson’s residence to pick his children up. The father of the defendant’s children also said he had a granted restraining order against Johnson.

Officer Karimi called Johnson, who said she would be willing to meet with the officer at 6:30 p.m. in the Police Department parking lot, which she did but her children were with a friend, not her.

When meeting with officers Karimi and his partner, Officer Kenneth Welter, Johnson refused to accept service for a restraining order from her husband, and became uncooperative and verbally aggressive, said officers.

Officer Welter noted that she began blaming the police officers for the problems, and alleged that she was getting served only because her child’s father knew many police officers personally.

Johnson then attempted, according to the officers, leave and when she began to put the car in reverse officer Welter stood in the car door opening to stop her from leaving. This did not stop Johnson – when she drove away the door hit the officer, who said the door “knocked him off his balance,” but didn’t cause any injuries.

Johnson then fled the parking lot and the officers followed her vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. It took multiple officers to detain Johnson and once detained she was verbally served with a restraining order by officer Karimi.

While she was being transported to the county jail, officers noted he said, “when you deal with people and their children they get a little crazy,” and then repeated the charge that it was a “setup” because the father of her children knows many police officers.

Johnson also later said to officers that her original restraining order had been denied and she was confused as to why she was getting yet another restraining order served.

Johnson, who has a very minor prior record that includes DUI convictions from the early 2000s and a reckless driving conviction, is now set for trial in January.

