Defendant Remains Out of Custody Despite Claims She Violated Court Order

By Julian Navarro

FRESNO – Emily Ramos – charged with corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and observed by an eyewitness – has violated a court order to stay away from the victim, and should be taken into custody, charged the attorney for the victim here last week. Ramos is awaiting trial in Fresno County Superior Court.

On April 21, Ramos was charged with corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant – the eyewitness saw Ramos physically abusing the victim. The defendant has previously abused the victim, according to the victim’s family, who said they are in fear of their lives from Ramos.

At a pretrial hearing for Ramos, the victim’s attorney, David Mugridge, and Judge G. Allen-Hill had some back-and-forth concerning “Marsy’s Law,” which is a law that provides extended rights and due process to victims of abuse. The measure is designed to ensure victims are treated fairly during the justice process.

However, after the judge explained the law more fully to Mugridge and the victim’s family, court continued with the victim’s mother reading a letter from her daughter, the victim.

As the mother started to read the letter, her emotions began to overwhelm her, but she told the court that her daughter was fearful of Ramos because of the abuse her daughter received from Ramos.

The victim’s mother cited an incident where her daughter was with Ramos at her uncle’s home when her daughter was abused by Ramos. When Ramos’ uncle was asked about the incident he reported that he did not hear anything.

In addition to this testimony, the victim’s attorney, Mugridge, advised the court that Ramos has violated the protective order that was placed on her. The protective order clearly states that she can’t have any contact with the victim. Mugridge noted Ramos has kept in contact with the victim which violates the protective order.

The attorney asked the judge to remand the defendant into custody for violating the protective order.

However, the motion was denied by the judge. Ramos is currently out on bond and will come back for her preliminary on Oct. 1, at 8:30 a.m..

