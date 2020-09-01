Defendant Threw Frozen Meat at Seizure-Prone Victim, PD Requests His Release

By Özge Terzioğlu

SACRAMENTO – Defendant Erik Aromin was released without paying bail here Monday in Sacramento County Superior Court, even though he is accused of throwing frozen meat at the alleged victim.

But, it may have been more than that, according to the prosecutor, who alleges Aromin not only threw the frozen meat, but hit the victim’s head against a doorjamb.

At his arraignment in the Sacramento County Superior Court Monday, defendant Aromin was charged with a misdemeanor for violating PC § 273.5 (a), domestic abuse. But, before the judge could say anything, Assistant Public Defender Alicia Hartley asked to talk to her client in a breakout room.

When they came back, Hartley requested that Aromin be released because he’s been employed with a landscaping company for a few years. She clarified that he would lose his job if he were kept in custody any longer.

Elise Stafford, the Deputy District Attorney, immediately objected to his release. She read what happened in the incident reported by the victim, which said Aromin was belligerent, yelling, and uncooperative with police when they arrived.

He also threw frozen meat at the victim, who reported being prone to seizures so she didn’t remember the rest of the incident from that night.

However, the victim’s daughter recorded it on her cellphone, and Aromin was seen cursing at the victim, pushing her to the ground, and grabbing her by the back of her neck and hitting her head against the doorjamb. The victim reported multiple injuries.

The deputy district attorney also noted that Defendant Aromin has been to prison several times from 2002 to 2014 for attempted robbery, felony hit and run, and other domestic violence convictions.

The defendant attempted to talk directly to the judge multiple times, but the judge sternly told him to stop because he’s on the record. The judge reminded Aromin that “[he has] an outstanding lawyer, so if you need to speak, go talk to her.”

Ms. Hartley asked the court to consider the fact that her client will lose his job if he’s kept in custody any longer and that he has made “serious changes in his life since his youth.”

DDA Stafford reiterated that she wants the request for release to be denied, his bail set to $10,000, and the no contact order to be served (with AA meetings required).

The judge weighed in and noted Aromin’s substantial record when he was younger, but also stated that the defendant is 50 years old now.

The judge decided to release the defendant Monday on a level 3 release, but on multiple conditions, including that he report to the pre-trial services office within 48 hours, not violate any laws, immediately report any contact with law enforcement to pre-trial services, not use or possess any alcohol, be subject to search and seizure—any time of the day or night, without a warrant or probable cause—and not have contact of any kind with the victim.

Defendant Erik Aromin’s next appearance date is set for Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 60.

