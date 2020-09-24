Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 76: It Could Happen to You

Everyday Injustice podcast covers criminal justice reform, mass incarceration, wrongful convictions, and more. – Episode 76: It Could Happen to You￼ Jeffrey Deskovic and Bill Bastuk. Deskovic was wrongly convicted at age 16 and released after 17 years in prison, has become a lawyer and founded the Jeffrey Deskovic Foundation. Bastuk wrongly accused of a crime but acquitted. The two have started It Could Happen to You. They helped to pass the Prosecutorial Misconduct Commission in New York and are working to bring it to other areas of the country, including California.

They are holding a justice summit on October 9 – details here.

To subscribe to Everyday Injustice: https://soundcloud.com/davisvanguard

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: