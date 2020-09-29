Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 77: Senator Bradford Pushes Police Decertification

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing, California legislators put forward a number of police reforms – many of which died prior to getting to a vote. One of those was Senator Bradford’s SB 731 which would allow for police officers who committed misconduct to be decertified and not allowed to serve as officers. California is only one of five states that doesn’t have such a process.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: