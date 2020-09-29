Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 77: Senator Bradford Pushes Police Decertification

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
17 Views
Share:

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing, California legislators put forward a number of police reforms – many of which died prior to getting to a vote. One of those was Senator Bradford’s SB 731 which would allow for police officers who committed misconduct to be decertified and not allowed to serve as officers. California is only one of five states that doesn’t have such a process.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for